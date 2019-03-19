Nobody knows why the Army built a fake town in the wooded hills not far from what is now Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Nobody knows why the town was later torn down.
Nobody knows whether the remains of the town are now at the bottom of Yahou Lake, or merely close to it.
Nobody knows whether the town is connected to contaminants in groundwater far below the lake.
But the memory of this ghost town, known as “Mock Village at Yahou Lake” in Pentagon documents, is still a minor headache for local officials hoping to reopen the lake as a recreation area. The village remains on a Department of Defense list of contaminated sites even though local officials say the lake is safe to use.
“The water at Yahou Lake has been sampled. It’s clean,” said Jason Odom, a lawyer for the McClellan Development Authority. “The sediment at the bottom of the lake has been sampled. It’s clean.”
The authority, also known as the MDA, is responsible for finding new uses for the land at the former Fort McClellan, an Army base in Anniston that shut down in 1999.
The MDA’s board of directors earlier this year voted to stock Yahou Lake, a 13-acre artificial lake on the former base, with fish.
The plan is to open the lake sometime next year as a recreation area, open to anglers and possibly boaters. That would mimic the old use of the site, which was created in the 1960s, when the Army dammed a creek to provide soldiers with a lakeside picnic ground.
“It won’t be open for at least another year, because the fish need time to grow,” said Julie Moss, director of the MDA. Moss said stocking of the lake has already begun, with another supply of fish — bass — to be added in June. Rules for use of the lake haven’t been approved yet, she said, though it’s likely only small boats would be allowed on the lake because it’s shallow.
The former base has undergone 20 years of cleanup and testing, and MDA officials say they wouldn’t have moved ahead with the fishing plan if the site had lingering contamination.
But the site does appear — again, as “mock village at Yahou Lake” — in a January 2018 Department of Defense report on contaminated military sites that have yet to be cleaned up.
In 2017, Congress asked the DoD to identify environmental sites and give estimates of when they’ll be cleaned up. The estimated completion date for the Yahou site: 2037.
Army records suggest that the site landed on the list not because it was clearly a contaminated site, but because it was a big question mark.
According to Army reports from 1998 and 2000, the Army built a 5-acre fake town near Iron Mountain Road at some point between 1946 and 1954. The mock village appears on aerial photos from 1954, according to one DoD report. By 1961, according to the report, the village was gone, with only building foundations remaining.
Many local residents remember the base’s later mock villages — fake Southeast Asian towns build to train soldiers for the Vietnam War.
“I know there was a mock Vietnamese village up there, because I had friends who’d go up there and bring things back,” said Chip Howell, who was elected Anniston's mayor in the year following the base's closure.
Howell said that early on, there were concerns about what was left behind at the Vietnam Village. Troops trained with explosives and tear gas, he said. Even when cleanup began, he said, it wasn’t always clear what was left.
“They kept a good record of what came out of there, but I don’t think they kept much record of what went in,” he said.
The Yahou village is even less well-documented.
“Specific information on utilization of the Former Mock Village facility is unavailable,” said an Army engineer’s report in 2000. “Although it is assumed that training was similar to that which occurred at the Former Mock Vietnam Village.”
Army officials in 2000 planned to test the site, looking for remnants of explosives, CS tear gas and an earlier form of tear gas known as CN. The Star was unable to find a copy of the engineers’ final report.
Odom said there is contamination from those chemicals at the site — but it’s in the groundwater, 50 feet below the surface, and not a threat to would-be users of the lake. Richard Satkin, who maintains monitoring wells on the site for Matrix, the MDA’s environmental contractor, said there no surface contamination there.
“The lake is clear,” he said. “It’s been tested a couple of times.”
Odom said it’s not entirely clear whether the groundwater contamination is even from a mock village. And he said it’s not clear whether the mock village was actually at the lake. A map in an Army engineer’s report shows the village site overlapping with the lake; Odom points to wording in the same report which suggests it was “located further south along both sides of the east-west road.”
Over the years, redevelopment of the base has often resembled a massive archaeology project, with MDA work crews discovering things the Army built and later forgot. Old explosives took years to dig up, and finding old water and sewer lines took longer. A plan to extend Iron Mountain Road was briefly put on hold when workers came across historic World War I training trenches.
Odom said it’s likely the groundwater contamination below the site is the reason it remains on the Pentagon cleanup list. The long cleanup time — 2037 — would seem to indicate a difficult problem to clean up, but Odom said there’s often little environmental engineers can do about chemicals in groundwater.
“Sometimes you’re just watching for them to break up on their own,” he said.