Gas prices hit local record high; remain some of lowest in area

Gas prices hitting a record high should come as no surprise to Calhoun County drivers, but the fact prices here are some of the lowest in the region might be surprising to those filling their tanks.
AAA Alabama reported Monday the current average price per gallon for regular grade gas had reached $4.47 — the highest ever recorded.
That price is lower than the statewide average record-setting price of $4.53 per gallon and still lower than the $4.86 national average.
The rate of increase is also slightly slower locally than nationally.
The average price nationally went up 25 cents over the past week while Calhoun County experienced a 21-cent increase during that same time period.
Cherokee County is the only neighboring county reporting lower gas prices at $4.41 per gallon. Cleburne County was reporting $4.48, Talladega County showed $4.51 and St. Clair posted $4.50.
AAA is warning drivers those numbers are not likely to stay at those rates very long as “increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply.”
The recent rise in gas prices were caused by “a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel,” according to Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, who noted demand during that time period rose from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.98 million barrels per day.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet. These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.”
AAA is reporting that although OPEC+ announced it will increase its production by one-third, there are still concerns that supply could remain tight as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year.
OPEC+ refers to the alliance of crude producers who have been undertaking corrections in supply in the oil markets since 2017. Those countries include Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, South Sudan and Sudan.
Alabama and Calhoun County’s prices and rates of increase are registering as much more subtle than other states.
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases are Michigan (+45 cents), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska (+37 cents), Kentucky (+36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents).
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are California ($6.34), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41), Washington ($5.40), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.37), Washington, D.C. ($5.06) and Michigan ($5.05).