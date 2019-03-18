Calhoun, Cleburne, St. Clair and other northern Alabama counties will be under a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We have lows in the low 30s, right now 31 to 34 degrees,” Tara Goggins, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Calera station, said on Monday afternoon. “Some portions of Calhoun County may drop to or just below freezing for a few hours late tonight.”
She said some plants are blooming early, something that has happened several times over the last few years. County residents who have plants outside should consider covering them during the cold, overnight hours, she said.
Temperatures should warm gradually through the week, with lows at about 35 degrees Tuesday evening and into the low-to-mid 40s by the weekend, she explained.
“We’re expecting pretty tranquil weather for the next seven days,” Goggins said, though there’s a chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The next chance of rain is next week on Monday or Tuesday, she said.