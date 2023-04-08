Former pro fisherman finds helping veterans fulfilling

Saks native Ken Bearden turned his former career as a professional fisherman into a passion project.
His nonprofit group called Veterans Fishing Organization, Inc., allows veterans to experience a free day of fishing.
Twice a year, his group hosts an event for 25-35 veterans.
Bearden, 57, who now lives in LaGrange, Ga., often fishes on lakes in Alabama and Georgia, which he enjoyed as a youngster fishing with his late grandfather, Allen Green, from Oxford.
Bearden retired after working for 10 years on the fishing tour, and, before that, he had been a professional bull rider for 15 years.
At West Point Lake in LaGrange, on Saturday, April 29th, the 6th annual “Take a Veteran Fishing Day” will bring out mostly veterans who have overcome the physical and/or emotional trauma they endured during their military service.
“We rent a house that sleeps 21 and put up the others in a motel,” he said. “They will start coming in on Saturday morning, register and be paired with a volunteer with boat and fish until 1 that afternoon. They’ll bring their largest fish, and as they are enjoying a cookout, we’ll figure up the winners and give out trophies for each category of fish. We’ll have a big raffle with door prizes.”
Bearden added: “This is good camaraderie for them, and some of the volunteers will hit it off and later fish with the veterans, and sometimes the veterans will share phone numbers.”
Bearden, who has run the event for the past six years, minus the two years of the pandemic, said one reason he provides this and other opportunities for veterans is that his involvement allows him to contribute what he calls a smaller level of service compared to the sacrifices many of the veterans have made for their country.
“One day, during one of the bi-annual events, a veteran looked at me and asked when I had served in the military,” Bearden said. “I told him that I hadn’t, and I felt bad knowing what they had gone through. They all said, ‘Don’t feel bad. You’re serving now, and this is better because we know it’s coming from your heart.’”
In addition to the larger events, Bearden offers many veterans a day of one-on-one fishing with him at no cost.
For the veterans who still need healing, the one-on-one fishing trips is therapy for them, according to Bearden.
“Those in that group may be dealing with chemotherapy from exposure to Agent Orange, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or coping with physical handicaps as a result of their service,” he said.
One such veteran is John Clark of Oxford. He had worked as a rigger on a ship during Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf and had suffered an injury that affected his back and legs. He continued to work at Anniston Army Depot after leaving military service until he learned about a year ago that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. It required extensive surgery.
“Basically, I had been very active until then,” Clark said. “The surgery took a lot out of me, and I didn’t know if I could do anything.”
Clark was skeptical about taking part in one of Veterans Fishing Organization’s fishing trips because of his mobility issues and because he had not completely healed from the surgery, even though it had been a year. The fishing trip gave him a new lease on life.
“I had a really great time,” he said. “Ken is amazingly accommodating in how he handled the whole thing. The trip was very satisfying, and it instilled confidence in me.”
The idea to serve veterans through fishing trips began 13 years ago when Bearden and his best friend, Joe “Joe Bob” Gilham, often went fishing. Gilham was a Vietnam War survivor who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and lung disorders. Eventually, he developed lung cancer and worried about dying and leaving his wife without anyone to help her run the house. Bearden agreed to check on her after his friend died, and he did.
During those visits, he learned from the wife, who is now deceased, how much the fishing trips had helped her and Gilham.
“She told me he would get out of his recliner when he was going fishing with me, go to the garage and get his fishing rods ready,” Bearden said. “She felt good looking out her kitchen window and seeing him look forward to going fishing rather than only sitting. I decided I wanted to do something in memory of Joe Bob. He was a good man who had served for seven years in the military, worked 35 years as a volunteer firefighter in Rock Mills and then did things for widows, such as cutting their grass.”
Since then, Bearden, with the blessing of his wife, Cindi, takes veterans fishing two to three times a week and would do more if he had more funding. He said each veteran he takes out costs about $300. He encourages businesses and individuals to sponsor veterans through the VFO, and soon his board will have fundraisers because the organization’s insurance payments are due.
“The cost of gas is killing me, too,” he said, “and I must maintain my boat that is wide enough to accommodate a veteran in a wheelchair.”
Bearden said that often when fishing, the veterans will tell him all about their military service and say they have never told anyone else their story. Their wives and daughters tell him sometimes their loved one needs someone outside the family to talk to.
In the past, Bearden has taken a 92-year-old World War II veteran, and another time, he took a 94-year-old fishing.
“The 92-year-old’s family wheeled him down to the boat,” said Bearden, “and we were going to move the wheelchair into the boat. He said ‘Naw, I want to sit in the boat chair. It took three of us to get him in it, but he caught 11 fish that day. It was very special.”
Those wishing to sponsor a veteran or learn more about the VFO, visit www.vfohome.org or email kenwithvfo@gmail.com. He encourages others to “like” the organization’s Facebook page.