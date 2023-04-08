 Skip to main content
Former pro fisherman finds helping veterans fulfilling

Saks native Ken Bearden turned his former career as a professional fisherman into a passion project.

His nonprofit group called Veterans Fishing Organization, Inc., allows veterans to experience a free day of fishing.

Ken Bearden

Saks native Ken Bearden is a former bull rider and began professional fishing on the then Red Man Tournament Trail in 1993. Currently, he is operating a fishing nonprofit organization that has proved to be beneficial for veterans.
John Clark

John Clark displays a fish he caught when he went fishing on a fresh-water lake with Ken Bearden.

