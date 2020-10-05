Forecasters: There's another storm to watch in the Gulf

A new tropical storm is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and could be over Alabama by the weekend, forecasters say.
"We have several days to watch, but obviously we don't like the track of this," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
The National Hurricane Center on Monday released maps of the likely path of Tropical Storm Delta, the fourth storm to form since forecasters exhausted their usual alphabetical list of storm names earlier this year.
Delta is south of Jamaica, but forecasts show it entering the Gulf, becoming a hurricane by Wednesday and turning northeastward. By Saturday morning, according to current projections, it could be well inland, at the Mississippi/Alabama line, still at tropical storm strength.
Holmes said the track seemed similar to that of Hurricane Sally, which hit the Gulf Coast in mid-September. That storm brought a small amount of road flooding to Calhoun County, as well as power outages to about 1,000 Alabama Power customers.
Holmes said Delta seems to be moving faster than Sally, which could lead to fell coastal flooding, but would likely bring tropical-storm force winds farther inland. Still, he said, wind likely wouldn't be a problem for Calhoun County residents under the current forecast.
Residents of the Anniston area should keep an eye on news of the storm, Holmes said. He said much clearer forecasts of the track and intensity of the storm will likely be available Wednesday.