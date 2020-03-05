Forecasters: Dry days ahead for Alabama after record rainfall

Northeast Alabama residents should expect a reprieve this weekend from the recent rainy weather, forecasters said.
Tara Goggins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Calera, said today that rain is expected to taper off around 3 or 4 p.m., and that conditions will stay dry until the beginning of next week.
Since Jan. 1, Goggins said around noon today, the Anniston area has seen 25.47 inches of rain, a likely record high.
“This has been the wettest-on-record beginning of the year in Anniston,” Goggins said.
Goggins said a flash flood warning, issued 6 a.m. Wednesday, ended at noon. She said the rain is expected to start “creeping in” next week.
Myles Chamblee, an officer with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said he had heard nothing about any serious flooding, aside from minor reports of water on roadways.
“We’ve got a lot of rain, but there hasn’t been a really heavy downpour at one time,” he said.
The back of a home on Wildoak Drive, just off Lenlock Lane, appeared to be submerged around 4 feet underwater Thursday morning. Firefighters rescued a woman in July from that home after she woke up to find the house had flooded.
Chamblee said the county’s highway department, which typically doesn’t work on private property, helped alleviate the flooding then by cleaning out a nearby storm drain.
Chamblee said Thursday no one lived at the home any longer, and he did not know what contributed to today’s flooding.
Cynthia Wiggins, who lives next door with her husband, said the woman moved out because of the incident.
“We miss her,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said she and her husband have lived in that house since 2000, and this is only the second time they’ve seen or heard of any serious flooding.
“The neighborhood seems to be going down because of the flooding,” Wiggins said.
She said she was out of town the first time, when her neighbor was rescued. This time, she said, she didn’t realize how high the waters had gotten this morning.
“I didn’t know it was this bad until around 9 o’clock, when I got a call to go outside,” Wiggins said. “I looked out and said, ‘Oh my God.’”
Wiggins pointed to the ditch between her house and the flooded house, which was overflowing into her yard. She said she was especially concerned because the water had surrounded a power pole.
“That’s not safe,” Wiggins said.