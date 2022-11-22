 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Flu more worrisome than covid, for now, says RMC doctor

On the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend when people will huddle together for turkey and football, Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, urges common sense.

It’s not just covid that Magadia is concerned about.

Raul Magadia

RMC's Dr. Raul Magadia speaks during a press conference at the United Way of East Central Alabama in Anniston in Feb. 2021.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.