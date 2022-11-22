Flu more worrisome than covid, for now, says RMC doctor

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
On the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend when people will huddle together for turkey and football, Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, urges common sense.
It’s not just covid that Magadia is concerned about.
“We’re having more influenza cases needing to be hospitalized over covid, it wasn't like that the past two and half, three years,” Magadia said on Monday.
“Covid is still around but for the last two and half, almost three years, it’s always been covid. We had very minimal influenza or flu patients in the hospital — that changed about three weeks ago,” he said.
“Three weeks ago, late that week, the cases of flu and the cases of covid were kinda the same, we had three and three, last week we had eight influenza and five covid, today we have three flu and two covid,” Magadia said.
“So I think the trend now is we are seeing more and more people getting sick from the flu itself, not so much with the covid,” he said.
Magadia said the uptick in flu cases now compared to the pandemic years when the flu was not severe was the protocols put in place to curb covid.
“Part of that might been the things that we were doing especially the first one and a half, two years of the pandemic; masking, social distancing, everybody was washing their hands in a lot of places including schools and businesses, places shut down, we were not able to go to concerts or ball games the first two years. And now everybody, you can really see very few people now wearing masks,” he said.
Magadia said that now people are getting out, going to concerts and ball games and traveling that can help the flu spread.
Magadia said there may be a bump in flu and/or covid cases after the long Thanksgiving weekend.
“There’s a holiday coming in three days, we will see, historically we see a bump of covid cases after each holiday, Christmas, Fourth of July and this coming Thanksgiving is no different,” Magadia said, referring to the traveling and visiting people do on those occasions.
Magadia urges everyone to get a flu vaccination and covid vaccination.
The current flu vaccination protects against four strains of the flu and the covid booster shot protects against the original covid strain that came out in 2020 along with the omicron strain that came out last December, Magadia said.
Magadia said that the hospital has only seen one patient who had the recent booster vaccine but was only hospitalized for 24 hours.
“It goes to show you that getting vaccinated really protects you, not necessarily from having covid itself, but protection from getting severe illness to the point that you might have to be hospitalized,” he said.
Magadia said to use common sense this Thanksgiving and if possible host gatherings in a well ventilated space.
“If someone is hacking or coughing, keep some distance from that individual or have that person wear a mask,” Magadia said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health the community transmission rate for covid in Calhoun County is low.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.