The National Weather Service placed Calhoun County under an areal flood watch Tuesday morning, as prolonged rain was expected to continue through the week. The watch is in effect from noon on Tuesday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite said flooding is possible in the Anniston area. Since Sunday, it has rained at least 0.7 inches at the weather service’s station at the Anniston airport, according to data reported online.
An Alabama Power spokeswoman said that 209 customers lost power this morning after a tree fell on power lines along Choccolocco Road near Ronnaki Road.
The spokeswoman, Jacki-Lyn Lowry, said the tree fell as the result of the weather. She said the company expects to have power restored by 2 p.m.
“Crews are working to assess and repair the damage and will get everyone back on as quickly and safely as possible,” Lowry said via text message.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency officer Myles Chamblee said trees can be susceptible to falling when the soil they’re rooted in is saturated with rainfall.
According to Satterwhite, it is expected to rain on and off over the next few days, especially on Wednesday. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain is anticipated throughout the week.
Satterwhite said low lying areas, areas with poor drainage and urbanized areas that have lots of concrete are especially at risk for flooding.
Satterwhite urged locals to stay off flooded roads.
“One of the top fatalities from flooding is people driving in flooded areas,” Satterwhite said.
Satterwhite also encouraged those who live in areas prone to flooding to watch the water levels in nearby ponds, lakes or streams.
“If there’s a flash flood warning, get to a place with higher ground,” Satterwhite said.