FIVE THINGS to know as the 2020 Census begins

The 2020 U.S. Census begins Thursday, though census officials are worried that some people might not notice.
Census officials will begin mailing out the first census documents Thursday, and the website for the decennial count is expected to go online this week.
There’s real drama in the numbers for Calhoun County. Will Oxford pass Anniston as the county’s most populous city? Will Jacksonville — possibly shortchanged in earlier counts — see its population rise or fall? Local officials have been pushing for weeks for more awareness of the coming count, to make sure no one is missed.
“Our basic message is that everyone counts and everyone should be counted,” said Jacksonville State University administrator Andy Green, a member of the local Complete Count Committee.
Here’s a look at some of the basics you need to know as the count begins.
Expect to fill out the census online this time. Here’s what’s happening this week: letters and cards will go out in the mail, beginning Thursday, that will remind people of the Census and tell them where to go to fill it out online.
“Thursday is when they’re going out,” Green said on Wednesday. “So you won’t necessarily check your mailbox tomorrow and see it. But it’s coming.”
People who remember earlier census years will recall getting a paper form in the mail.
Census officials have said that those forms will go out only to people who don’t fill out the online form — or to people who live in places the Census Bureau has determined don’t have widespread Internet use.
When people don’t fill out either the online or the paper census, they’re likely to get an in-person visit from a census taker.
The Census Bureau is still hiring. Even though the count officially begins Thursday, the Census Bureau is still hiring people to take the Census. Census officials held a job fair at the Jacksonville Public Library Wednesday; there’s another from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cheaha Career Center on Coleman Road in Anniston.
The last time the nation held a census, the country was working its way out of a recession and unemployment was in double digits. Today, unemployment in Alabama is under 3 percent — a historic low. Still, there are some local residents willing to take up a temporary job.
“They pay $14 an hour, and it’s going to last three or four months,” said Gordon Wyer, who was the first person who showed up for the Wednesday census job fair. Wyer was a carrier for The Anniston Star, but lost that work when the paper moved to delivery by mail.
A bureau employee on Wednesday said hiring is on track with earlier census years, and that it’s normal for hiring of census-takers to ramp up significantly as the nation heads toward in-person counting in May.
Coronavirus is a big question mark. Whether people will want to answer the door in May is another matter.
As of Wednesday, there were no reports of COVID-19 in Alabama, but the illness is spreading in other states and local officials are bracing for it to arrive at any time. Outbreaks in other countries have led to quarantines of some areas.
The Census Bureau has so far been tight-lipped about any detailed plans for door-to-door counting if there’s an outbreak. Asked about those plans, census officials directed a reporter to a prepared statement by census director Steven Dillingham.
“Operations for the 2020 Census and our ongoing household surveys have procedures built in that specifically anticipate epidemics and pandemics, and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to keep those up to date,” Dillingham was quoted as saying.
There’s no citizenship question. One question people won’t be asked is whether they’re citizens of the United States. The Trump administration wanted to add that question, but critics said it would discourage participation in immigrant communities — even among immigrants who are citizens but who might have non-citizens living with them.
Federal courts last year rejected the question, and it’s not on the 2020 census form.
It matters a lot.Twenty years ago, Jacksonville’s population shrank by nearly 2,000 residents when the Census Bureau declared the city was home to 8,404 people. City officials were convinced the city — home to a large number of college students — was undercounted. The effects were real, with schools losing $150,000 in federal funds, among other effects.
That’s one reason why local officials want to make sure no one is missed.
“The funding dollars follow the count, they don’t officially follow the need,” Green said.