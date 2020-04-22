First responders are first priority for local officials directing coronavirus response

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted myriad policy changes for Calhoun County’s first responders, though the little things are sometimes most striking.
“For the first time in my 37 years in the Fire Department we’ve locked our doors to the public,” Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said by phone Wednesday. “We’ve always been so open; we’ll invite people to the station, we’ll tell them, ‘Bring your kids and we’ll show you the fire trucks.’ Right now we can’t do that; we can’t take the chance.”
Anniston city workers and Regional Medical Center employees set up a drive-in and walk-in coronavirus center at Glen Addie Homes Wednesday.
Protecting a whole shift of firefighters from possible infection so they can keep working has to take precedence while COVID-19 remains a threat, he said — even though it runs against Sparks and his crew’s hearty Southern instincts.
“I’m a handshaker,” Sparks said. “I’ll pat you on the back. I’m a hugger.”
The coronavirus has forced fire departments, police and health care workers to approach public safety in new ways, which are often slower than their typical rapid responses. Paramedics and firefighters have to send a lone teammate in protective equipment to investigate people who are hurt at their homes, rather than rushing in and applying their training and expertise. Hospital workers have to investigate people who come to the emergency room for viral symptoms while they work to save lives. And unlike a house fire, a mugging or a heart attack, COVID-19 can ride on a first responder’s clothes, hands or face into their own home.
Public safety is a high-pressure field, and the pandemic only compounds that tension. When the county’s Unified Command System was established earlier this month — raised on a foundation laid by the Infectious Disease Task Force — the physical and mental wellbeing of local first responders was the top priority.
“We’re doers, we’re problem solvers, and people call us to take care of their problems,” said Michael Barton, a leader of the command system and director of the county Emergency Management Agency, who is a former deputy, firefighter and EMT. “When we have problems of our own it’s not easy to go get help, and that’s why the safety team is so important, to make sure first responders know we’ve got their back.”
‘Changing the way we do things’
Physical protection from the virus has been an evolving process, said Sparks, incident safety officer for the command system.
“One week it seemed like we were putting out a new policy every day,” he recalled. “We’re changing the way we do things, and what we’ve done as a county is try to work together, so Anniston and Oxford and Jacksonville and the surrounding areas are all doing basically the same thing.”
Some policies have obvious, up-front benefits, such as checking someone’s temperature before they start a shift to curb spreading illness, or cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and equipment to kill any lingering viral matter, if it’s present.
Other choices help prevent long-term problems; sending that single firefighter or paramedic to investigate a fall victim or heart attack sufferer limits potential exposure if the virus is present. If the scene is clear, only a single set of PPE is used, cutting back on usage when gloves, masks, impermeable body suits and sanitary solutions are at a premium.
“Our instinct is to go to that patient or go to that scene and fix it as quick as possible; you want to jump in there and get it done,” Sparks said, though the new approach demands caution. “That’s one big policy change and that’s tough, because that’s what we do: We try to fix things. That’s what the public expects us to do when we get there.”
Edith Trammell, nurse manager of Regional Medical Center’s emergency room, echoed Sparks when speaking about her staff.
“It’s a different way of life for people in the ER, because our way of thinking is to get in there and take care of whatever is wrong with the patient,” Trammell said. “It’s really hard to have to stand back, when they need immediate attention, and protect yourself.”
‘Am I going to take this home to my child?’
Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.
First responders and health care workers expect stress, Trammell said. They know that dangerous situations are part of their jobs.
But fear of bringing that danger home puts these workers in unknown territory, and uncertainty leads to anxiety.
“We all go to work with the mentality that we’re going to face whatever comes our way,” Trammell said. “But this is different because this is going to follow us home. I have so many nurses who have small children at home, and their biggest fear is, ‘Am I going to take this home to my child?’”
Sparks said the closest comparison to the pandemic he knew was the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when understanding of the illness was limited, including how it was transmitted, which created fear and confusion in the public safety community.
This virus, though, isn’t so mysterious, and equipment that can protect someone from the flu is effective with COVID-19. One of the strongest steps to ensure mental health, Trammell explained, is assuring workers that they can trust their protective equipment to work as it should.
“The hospital provides good PPE, and we’re making good use of it; people in the community have brought us masks, and staff are wearing those when not going into patient rooms,” Trammell said.
Simply acknowledging those fears can help, too, a message Sparks said the team is sharing with first responders frequently.
“None of us want to take it home to our families, and none of us want to be away from our families,” he said. “We’re trying to let them know that we all have that same fear, that we’re all in that same boat.”
Ted Embry is another member of the safety team. He works with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home in Oxford, and is a founding member of the Cheaha Crisis Management Team, a volunteer group made up of first responders and health care workers trained to provide peer counseling for others in the same fields.
Having someone who is not only trained to help manage stress and fear, but who does the same job and has felt those same fears, speeds up the process of recovering from traumatic events, Embry said.
“A peer understands the demands of the job, and they understand the hazards associated with that and the responsibilities,” Embry said. “A peer is able to identify issues and facilitate recovery because they know the world that you live in.”
Somebody to lean on
Support from the community has helped keep spirits high, Sparks said.
Someone from the Friendship community had texted him Wednesday morning with a menu to a local restaurant, offering to buy lunch for the local fire station. Earlier this week another resident arrived at a station with an entire meal prepped and ready to go.
“There’s been a lot of kindness, a lot of people reaching out and supporting us, which helps on that mental health side too,” Sparks said, “that people appreciate it and that they understand that you’re still out there.”
Trammell’s nurses and doctors have seen similar outpourings from locals, like the handmade masks the hospital received, and meals and snacks and other supplies delivered here and there.
“They’re still thinking about us,” Trammell said.
Barton, the EMA director, said that first responders are determined people, who are driven more by a calling than anything else.
“I don’t know any other way to explain it,” he said. “It’s a drive and a calling and a passion to help other people.”
First responders and health care workers should direct that drive toward helping themselves when they need it; Sparks reiterated that they shouldn’t feel alone or carry the burden of working in the pandemic alone.
“If you need somebody to talk to, reach out,” Sparks said. “Don’t let this overtake you and cause you problems. If you need help, it’s OK.”