Parks and recreation departments in both Oxford and Jacksonville are gearing up for their annual Independence Day celebrations.
In the college town, Jax Fest will be held Wednesday at Jacksonville High School’s football stadium. Parks and Recreation Director Janis Burns said families are welcome to bring coolers, chairs and blankets to the stadium. No alcohol or tobacco are allowed.
“We enjoy starting the holiday off,” Burns said.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and festivities will start at 6 p.m. Rock bands Caldonia and Soul Survivor will perform at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
Burns said there will be a professional wrestling demonstration set up, as well as vendors, games and inflatables. The event is free.
In Oxford, the city’s traditional Freedom Festival will take place at Oxford Lake Park throughout the day on Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Pam Harris, program director for Oxford Parks and Recreation, said the event has been held for at least 40 years.
The walking parade will begin at 9 a.m. with children dressed in patriotic costumes. A petting zoo will be set up beginning at 9:30 a.m. Harris said the event will also have bicycle races, a pet show, swim races and carnival games. Admission to the pool is $2 per person. Children ages 2 and younger are free.
The Atlanta Pops Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. The concert and events are free to the public.
Personal fireworks are not allowed at Oxford Lake or Choccolocco Park, according to Harris.
“It is a safety concern so they are not allowed,” Harris said. “That does include sparklers.”
It is illegal to shoot fireworks in Anniston city limits. Jacksonville allows fireworks within city limits, but not within 10 feet of a residence, according to city code. It is legal to shoot fireworks within Oxford’s city limits.
Crazy Ken’s Fireworks manager Tanner Sims said there are several important safety things to keep in mind when shooting fireworks on their own.
“Obviously, the most important thing is don’t shoot people,” Sims said. “For the bigger stuff, make sure you have everything on flat ground. Of course, make sure the person shooting isn’t too intoxicated.”