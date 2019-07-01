Two days after the Eastaboga School burned to the ground, firefighters can’t say for sure what caused the blaze. But they’re still confident the cause was natural.
“I don’t think we can discount lightning,” said Gary Sparks, chief of the Oxford Fire Department, the largest agency that responded to the fire.
The building, constructed in 1936, was home to the Eastaboga School until the school was closed in 1973. After that it was privately-owned, serving at one point as home to a trucking company, local officials have said. But it remained a rural landmark until it was destroyed Saturday in a fire that first responders attributed to a lightning strike.
It wasn’t exactly a bolt out of the blue, but the fire didn’t happen on a dark and stormy night, either. Calhoun County saw short, strong storms and hot, bright sun by turns for most of the day Saturday.
Nobody saw lightning hit the building, to Sparks’ knowledge. But Sparks drove through a strong storm on the way to Eastaboga to fight the fire, he said. And when he arrived, there were other signs.
“All the fire was high up in the building,” he said. “We made the decision to not go into the building and to take a defensive approach.”
Unused for years, the building had no electricity, Sparks said.
Talladega County records show the building now belongs to J and H Holdings, a company in Gainesville, Fla. The Star’s attempts to reach the company Monday were unsuccessful. Sparks said his department got in touch with the owners over the weekend and learned the building was not insured.
While people often associate lightning with grass fires, about a quarter of lightning-sparked fires are in buildings, according to a 2013 study by the National Fire Protection Association. Those fires peak in June through August.
National Weather Service forecaster Jason Holmes said he couldn’t speculate on the cause of any single fire, though structure fires caused by lightning are more common than many people realize.
Holmes said it’s still a good idea to get inside when a lightning storm approaches.