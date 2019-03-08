Fire marshals are urging residents to check their smoke detectors as they set their clocks forward for daylight savings time.
Smoke detectors should be checked every six months, according to Jacksonville Fire Marshal Lee Batey. He said residents should change the batteries every six months and make sure they are functioning properly.
“Most local fire departments like to remind everyone when daylight savings time begins and ends,” he said. “It’s a good time to check your smoke detector batteries to ensure they’re operating.”
Smoke detector batteries should be tested monthly, according to Batey, who said they should be replaced every ten years.
“There’s a small button you push on there,” he said. “You do that monthly to make sure they’re working.”
The Jacksonville Fire Department has a smoke detector program for anyone who does not have a smoke detector in there home or can’t afford them, he said. Firefighters will install these for free, according to Batey, as long as residents sign a release of liability.
“They’re a public safety service,” he said, “so they’re absolutely free for our citizens in our fire district.”
Residents can call the Jacksonville Fire Department for this service. He said they’ve been more than useful in helping the department fight fires.
“Most of the fires we respond to have been in homes with a smoke detector,” he said. “I’ve seen the personal effects when they do work and when they do not work.”
Attempts to reach the Anniston and Oxford fire departments were unsuccessful Friday.