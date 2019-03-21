Fire destroyed a house in the Choccolocco community early Thursday, possibly killing two cats and leaving five people without a home.
Cathi Thurston, who said she lived at the house on Hazel Creek Trail, was awakened shortly after midnight by the sound of a smoke alarm and found that the back of the house was on fire. Within half an hour, Thurston said, flames had engulfed the structure.
1 of 9
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
A home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photos)
1 of 9
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
A home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco burns early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
A home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco burns early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
The remains of a home on Hazel Creek Trail in Choccolocco that burned early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
Toby, a brown tabby who was presumed killed in a Choccolocco house fire early Thursday. (Submitted photo)
An undated photo of Taco Leonard, a Siamese cat killed in a Choccolocco house fire early Thursday. (Submitted photo)
Thurston said all of the home’s residents were able to safely evacuate safely, but two cats likely died in the fire. Thurston said a Siamese cat named Taco Leonard was killed and a brown tabby named Toby, who went missing before the fire started, is presumed dead.
She credited the homeowner’s 15-year-old grandson with waking up two people and trying to rescue several pets.
“He’s not usually a take-charge kind of kid, but he really stepped up to the plate,” Thurston said.
Thurston said she is not sure how the fire started, but believes it could have been caused by a set of string lights that had been used on the patio earlier that evening.
According to Thurston, the Quad Cities Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the house after 1 a.m. Attempts to reach the fire department Thursday afternoon for more details about the fire were unsuccessful.
Thurston said she is encouraged by the outpouring of support she has received from friends, neighbors and co-workers.
“I teach at the Donoho School, and they stepped up to make sure I was taken care of,” Thurston said. “Every person in the neighborhood chipped in in some little way.”
While she lost everything, Thurston said, she is reminded that she is loved and not to take anything for granted.
“It’s a horrible thing that happened, but you’ve got to find the good amongst the bad,” Thurston said.
Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.