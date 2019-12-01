Anniston firefighters on Sunday put out a blaze that nearly destroyed an abandoned mobile home on Bynum Leatherwood Road.
Assistant Chief Eric Arnold of the Anniston Fire Department said firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to the trailer. Within 30 minutes, Arnold said, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
Arnold said firefighters spent nearly 40 minutes after that ensuring the fire had been completely extinguished.
Arnold described the trailer as “unlivable” after the fire and said around 75 percent of the building was destroyed.
According to Arnold, the trailer had been abandoned and there was no power there.
Arnold said firefighters do not know what caused the fire and were investigating the incident.