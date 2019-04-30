Anniston’s two hospitals could see as much as $850,000 per year in additional assistance from the federal government under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration, Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said Tuesday.
“It’s good news that we’ve been waiting for for so long,” Bass said.
Bass is in charge of both Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and its in-town neighbor, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, a former rival that RMC took over in 2017. Together the two hospitals have about 2,000 employees and a budget above $200 million, Bass said.
The hospitals also have a problem, one they share with every other hospital in the state: the Medicare wage index, part of the formula the federal government uses to calculate payments to hospitals for serving patients on Medicare.
Under that formula, hospitals get money per patient if they’re in areas where wages for medical workers are higher. Critics of the index say it locks poorer hospitals into a spiral: with less money from Medicaid, they have less available to spend on wages, potentially locking them into even less federal funding in the future.
All of Alabama’s hospitals fall into that poorer-hospital category, said Danne Howard, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Hospital Association.
“Every hospital in the state is in the lower 25 percent tier,” Howard said.
Alabama lawmakers, across both parties, have been pushing for years for a change to the wage index formula. And with good reason, according to hospital officials: The state gets the lowest wage-index payments in the country.
Last week, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services unveiled an 1,824-page rule change that would raise the wage index for the lowest-wage areas, likely taking money away from the higher-wage areas to pay for the change. In a visit to Anniston last week, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said the change would yield around $34 million per year for the state.
Howard said the hospital association is still sifting through the document to see how those numbers play out for individual hospitals.
“The biggest impact could be in rural hospitals,” Howard said. By the hospital association’s estimates, most rural hospitals operate in the red. There’s no hospital at all in eight of Alabama’s rural counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Proponents of the proposed rule change have touted it as a lifeline to save rural hospitals.
Jacksonville’s hospital, once owned by RMC and closed last year, has often been a rallying point for local rural-hospital advocates. Technically it wasn’t a rural hospital: With upwards of 100,000 residents, Calhoun is considered an urban county in most official documents.
Bass said an earlier change to the wage index wouldn’t likely have saved the hospital.
“It would have brought in about $200,000 a year,” he said. Low patient volume was the main reason the hospital closed, he said.
Bass said RMC could use the money to buy new equipment or increase wages.
The proposed rule change is still only a proposal, and the government is taking public comment on it until June 24. If it’s approved, payments would change beginning in October.