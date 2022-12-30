Faulkner Brothers Grocery store in Choccolocco closing

Pull up a chair and reminisce.
These days, those pleasures are on the minds of the owners of Faulkner Brothers Grocery and Service Station. Earlier this month, they described their mixed emotions as they prepare to close their 45-year-old country store tomorrow, December 31. The two brothers and their wives have been saying goodbye to the customers they’ve come to know.
Terry and Phillip Faulkner, 67 and 64 respectively, started working as teenagers at a similar store “up the road” from their present location. Their parents, Oscar and Lillian, owned that store when the brothers decided to buy 18 acres and build their own store. The brothers then hired their parents, which was the start of a store and mechanic shop that has become an integral thread in the fabric of the Choccolocco community.
The two couples also built their homes on the land behind the store; therefore, come January, they won’t be going far.
On Thursday last week, Melody Faulkner worked the cash register as she and Phillip, her husband, talked with two customers, tiny Coty Bonner and her stepmother, Autumn Mayo. Coty is related to the Faulkner family.
Earlier in the week, Melody had posted on Facebook the news about selling the store and gas station that also has an adjoining auto shop. Phillip has run it for decades.
“Our customers are called family,” Melody wrote in her message, and she mentioned the tears they will shed.
Tears were present Thursday, but not from the four Faulkner owners, which also includes Terry’s wife, Marie, who was helping at the store that day. Seth Choron, the new owner, had walked in from where he had been working in the adjoining auto shop. As the family gathered for a photo with Choron, the longtime employee the family considers a son, he was the one who had begun shedding tears.
Choron, 35, has worked for the Faulkners and with their sons, off and on, since he was a teenager.
Terry raised his sons, Keith and Ryan, in the business. The two have other careers now, just as Phillip’s remaining son, Daniel. His and Melody’s son, Matthew, was killed in a car wreck 12 years ago, one of the worst days in the families’ lives.
“Something you never get over,” Phillip said, shaking his head.
Customers came and went as Phillip, the talker of the two brothers, told the history of the store. His entire career has been spent there and at the mechanic shop. Terry is friendly but quiet. He smiles shyly from time to time and interjects his comments between Phillip’s animated stories. Terry is retired from the Anniston Army Depot, but he works at the store in the afternoons, evenings and Saturdays.
Melody and Marie took a break and sat in chairs near the cash register. They glanced around the store at shelves that are laden with the products and food items every quick shop has, but there’s also a family photo from the 1980s, when Matthew was still alive. Oscar and Lillian stand to the left in the photo.
Phillip tells a story about how, after his mother died and his father began suffering from the early stages of dementia, he wanted to continue coming to the store. Oscar would sit on a bench and pump customers’ gasoline.
“We’d be working the cash register and ask the customer how much gas they were buying,” Phillip said. “The customer would shrug and say, ‘how much gas Oscar feels like putting in the tank today.’”
Customer Garry McElroy came into the store and apologized if he had not thanked anyone who had posted a recent birthday greeting to him on his Facebook page.
“I’ve been banned from Facebook,” he said. At once, the Faulkners asked, “What did you do, Garry?”
He found a chair and sat in the aisle near Melody and Marie. Then he launched into another story about how he learned from a belligerent army sergeant that his name had two “r’s,” and that his birthday was one day earlier than he’d ever known.
“I asked Mama why she never told me these things,” he said, “and she said, ‘I didn’t know it either.’”
The four Faulkners laughed as they have done frequently with customers who spin yarns. Afterward, they talked about what they plan to do in retirement.
It seems not much will change for them. Phillip will run the nearby storage unit they own. Melody wants to find another weekday job. Marie plans to attend more of her grandchildren’s ballgames, and Terry admitted he’ll do whatever Marie tells him.
Melody said Phillip had asked her if she wanted to go to Hawaii. “I told him no,” she said, “but I might want to go to London and Ireland.”
For now, the two wives are considering how much work they must do to clean the store out after the 31st.
Choron has named his automobile shop Choccolocco Automotive and plans to turn the store section of the building into offices and a waiting room for his customers. He will expand the shop by adding a couple of bays.
“I’m not good at the advertising side of the business,” he said, “but you can tell people I’ll have good prices on my tires and carry the name brands. Also, I’ll be selling off-road diesel, standard diesel and kerosene.”
However, he will not sell regular gasoline.
In all the conversations, no one said exactly why the brothers finally decided to sell out. The family simply knew it was time.