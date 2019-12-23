Fairy tale comes true for White Plains family who lost home in fire

OXFORD — It was like a fairy tale at the Olive Garden Monday night, when two Disney characters — Elsa and Belle, from “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast” — waltzed in and showered 6-year-old Justice Traywick with gifts, songs and a little magic.
The house in White Plains where Justice and her mom, Erica, live was severely damaged by a fire earlier this month. The pair have been lodging in a motel while their house is being rebuilt.
The family’s plight caught the attention of a Calhoun County-based nonprofit, The Fairytale Project, that helped the family by posting a fundraiser on social media.
Caitlin Grant, a member of Olive Garden’s staff, saw the posts and and got in touch with the nonprofit to arrange a night of Christmas giving for the family.
“It was really exciting to help someone out,” Grant said.
The Olive Garden gave Justice an enormous amount of gifts Monday night. According to Dave Legg, the restaurant’s general manager, employees paid for the gifts with a Christmas bonus.
“We got a bonus given to us to throw a party for our team members ... they all decided, ‘Hey, we want to sponsor a family,’ and Caitlin got in touch with Fairytale Project and they found a family,” said Legg.
Legg said Olive Garden has a quarterly contest for party money and the Oxford location was one of the winners.
“We put donations in ourselves, the team members donated money and we took all that money ... we’re just going to shower them with gifts,” Legg said prior to the party.
When Erica, Justice’s mother, found about Olive Garden’s efforts to help her family, she was overwhelmed.
“I immediately started crying,” she said. “There’s other families out there that have it worse than we do. There's people who have had house fires that have lost everything. The Lord was looking after us.”
Traywick said the night of the house fire was chaotic.
Their neighbor knocked on the family’s door a little after 9 p.m., waking them up after she noticed an electrical fire had started right off the back porch.
“I screamed to my dad and told my dad that our house was on fire,” said Traywick.
“Justice came running out of her room and I grabbed her up and dad ran downstairs,” she said. He told Erica to call 911 while he turned a water hose on the fire.
No one was injured in the fire, not even the family’s two dogs and cat, she said.
The White Plains and Quad Cities Fire departments extinguished the blaze, but the house was in bad shape.
“It is not livable but thank God it can be fixed ... It destroyed our whole living area,” said Erica. She specifically thanked her neighbor, Shay Heard, repeatedly.
Jennifer Copland, co-founder of the Fairytale Project, was dressed as Belle and Heather Abrams, who is a volunteer princess for the nonprofit, dressed as Elsa.
When Abrams sang the song “When We’re Together” with Justice, tears streamed down Erica’s face.
“This is very, very overwhelming,” she said. “I can’t believe Olive Garden has done so much. This is fantastic, the Fairytale Project, everybody, this is wonderful.”