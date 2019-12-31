Experts: Anniston saw above-average rainfall, plants still damaged

Despite a mild, weeks-long drought in central Alabama this fall, the Anniston area saw a higher-than-average amount of rainfall in 2019.
The National Weather Service’s station at the Anniston Regional Airport saw 54.42 inches of rain for the year; the average amount per year over a 30-year period is 49.55.
Holly Allen, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Calera, said Calhoun County went through several rainy spells, which “more than made up” for the drought between August and October.
“Our departure from normal is just greater,” Allen said. “We had a couple of wet periods.”
During the drought, fire departments stopped issuing burn permits and reported an increase in brush fires around the area. Allen said heavy rains in October alleviated the drought.
In another of those wet periods, which happened in July, parts of the county saw flooding, residents had to evacuate homes and cars were submerged in July during a flash flood.
Another flood in February forced some residents near Choccolocco Creek to abandon their homes as well.
Despite the wet periods, rainfall this year still “sucked” for plants, according to Hayes Jackson, an urban horticulturist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension.
“We got an overabundance when we didn’t need it and we didn’t get enough when we could have used it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the drought brought abnormally high temperatures in the fall, one of the best seasons for gardening, and rain showers were small, ended quickly and were generally unhelpful for local gardeners.
“We were getting a lot of extremes ... all within a short span of time,” Jackson said. “It wreaks havoc on our plants.”
Jackson said he’s noticed in recent years that the area is seeing hotter and hotter fall seasons.
He said many gardeners had to scrap dead plants and start over in 2016 because of a drought, and this year made that recovery process harder.
“It wasn’t as bad, but it makes it seem that this is more the norm,” Jackson said.
Next year, he suggested that gardeners and farmers prepare in advance for any drought by installing a “water-conserving” drip irrigation system close to the base of the plants.
Allen said there is no surefire way to predict the amount of rainfall the area will see in 2020. She said the average amount of annual rainfall between 1981 and 2010 is 49.55.
She said these “normal” amounts are always averaged over a 30-year period. After 2020 ends, she said, the 30-year-period will shift forward a decade, and the “normal” amount of rainfall will be averaged between 1991 and 2020.
“It may take a month or so to make sure the climate data from 2020 is certified,” Allen said.
Allen said she expects Thursday and Friday, the first two days of 2020, to be rainy with slightly warmer highs in the low 60s or upper 50s.
On Saturday, Allen said, the area is expected to dry out, but will be hit by a brief cold front with highs in the upper 40s. She said Sunday through Wednesday are expected to stay dry with average temperatures — between the 50s and 30s — for the season.