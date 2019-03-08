The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency has a message for people who want to help clean up Lee County.
If you want to volunteer, do it the right way. Show up where you’re told. Sign in.
“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from people in Calhoun County who want to help out,” said EMA spokesman Myles Chamblee. “We want them to know what to do.”
Twenty-three people died in a tornado that struck Lee County last weekend. Images of the storms – broken trees, wrecked houses – are likely to resonate with residents of Calhoun County, where nine died in the April 27, 2011, super outbreak and more than 400 Jacksonville homes were damaged last year in a tornado that, to the surprise of many, caused no fatalities.
Local residents are also familiar with the surge of volunteers that shows up in a storm zone as soon as people can get off work.
“The first Saturday after the tornado in Jacksonville, we had 1,000 volunteers show up,” Chamblee said. A flood of uncoordinated volunteers, Chamblee said, can hinder recovery as much as it helps.
In Jacksonville, volunteers were sent to a volunteer center where they were interviewed about their skills, given armbands to allow them into the storm-damaged area and sent where their skills were most needed.
For the Lee County storm, the volunteer center is at Smiths Station Baptist Church at 2460 Lee Road, Smiths Station. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to a press release Chamblee issued Friday.
Chamblee said giving money is the quickest and easiest way to help. People can donate at https://www.uwca.org/helpleecounty.