An Elks lodge in Anniston is going to court to keep its regular bingo game.
Elks Lodge No. 189, on South Noble Street, filed a lawsuit in Calhoun County Circuit Court on March 28 seeking to invalidate a bingo regulation amendment local voters passed in November.
That amendment – inspired by a dispute over bingo in a rural area near Southside – banned any bingo parlor within 1,000 yards of a residential area.Only after the election did the Elks realize that the 1,000-yard rule could also shut down their long-running charity bingo game.
“We’re still going,” lodge treasurer Barbara Gann, who runs the Elks bingo game, said Thursday. She said bingo is still being held regularly, for now
A chagrined Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission voted last month to recommend revocation of the Elks Lodge license. Commissioners described the vote as “tragic,” saying none of them realized before the 2018 election that the 1,000-yard rule would shut down the Elks Lodge game. Still, the board voted 7-0 to revoke the Elks’ license, citing a need to follow state law.
That license revocation also requires the Anniston City Council’s approval. So far the city hasn’t acted, so the bingo games continue.
In their March court filing, the Elks argue that the bingo amendment should be struck down because voters didn’t understand what they were approving. The ballot wording never mentioned the 1,000-yard limit, the Elks argue. The ballot actually restated already existing rules “authorizing the operation of bingo games” and notes that bingo operators were prohibited “near a residential area.”
Local voters decades ago passed an amendment to allow bingo in the county. The Elks argue that the 1,000-yard rule in effect repeals that amendment.
The suit says the rule “invalidates or voids the entire original Amendment 508 since there is no place in Calhoun County, Alabama, much less the city of Anniston, that is not within 1,000 yards of a residence.”
Attempts to reach the Elks’ attorney, Ron Held, were unsuccessful Thursday.
The 1,000-yard rule was inspired by Big Hit Bingo, a bingo parlor at the end of a private road in northern Calhoun County that was open for less than a day in 2016 before deputies shut it down in a dispute over permitting. Big Hit’s neighbors in 2017 campaigned for an amendment that would block the bingo parlor from reopening.By the time that amendment reached the ballot in 2018, some supporters complained that the ballot wording was unclear.
Some members of the Elks Lodge have said they voted for the amendment, not realizing it affected their game. The Lodge is in a commercial area on Noble, but about 600 feet from the lodge, separated by woods and warehouses, lies Front Street, lined with single-family houses along one side.
The defendants in the suit include the Bingo Regulatory Commission, the city of Anniston and the state’s attorney general, though it’s not clear the bingo commission or the city are in true disagreement with the lodge.
“I can’t comment on pending litigation,” said Alex Ference, the commission’s chairman. “I think they’re doing what they feel they need to do to keep their bingo game.”
Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, earlier this year filed an amendment that would carve out an exception for bingo parlors inside city limits. If the Legislature passes the amendment, it will have to come before voters – likely no sooner than 2020.
In their suit, the Elks seek also an injunction to prevent enforcement of the 1,000-yard rule – something that potentially could keep the bingo game going until a 2020 vote.
Alabama’s constitution gives counties little control over their own affairs, leading county officials to go to Montgomery to urge passage of state laws and amendments that apply only to one county. County-level changes make up a large portion of the more than 900 amendments added to the state constitution since it was adopted in 1901.
It’s by far the longest state constitution in the nation.