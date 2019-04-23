A local substance-abuse recovery group is asking local residents to clean out their medicine cabinets Saturday as part of National Drug Take-Back Day.
Members of the staff of the Anniston-based Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, or ASAP, will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy on Quintard Avenue in Oxford, Walgreens on Quintard in Anniston and Walgreens on Pelham Road in Jacksonville.
Take-Back Day is a push to get people to discard unused medicines — on the theory that leftover painkillers, used off-label, are part of the nation’s ongoing opioid abuse problem. Local collections of unused drugs through the program have grown in recent years, said Seyram Selase, director of ASAP.
Selase said it’s unclear whether the Take-Back Day or other local efforts are making a dent in the opioid problem. Overdose deaths doubled in the county between 2016 and 2017,according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Health officials in recent weeks have told The Star they don’t yet have 2018 numbers.
“We want people to know that they can get help for substance abuse,” Selase said.
He said people can’t turn in needles at the event, though they can bring any sort of drug for disposal.