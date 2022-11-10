 Skip to main content
Drug abuse prevention group hosts outreach program at women’s jail

Rivers

Fitness instructor and Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention volunteer Candace Rivers speaks at the women’s division of the Calhoun County Jail.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

A local drug abuse prevention organization hosted a unique outreach program Tuesday morning for the inmates in the women’s jail.  

Housed at the Anniston Police Department, the women’s division of the Calhoun County Jail regularly welcomes volunteers from the local chapter of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention. 

