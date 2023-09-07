Drowned victim found in Coosa River

A male drowning victim was found in the Coosa River in Gadsden Thursday morning after first responders spent more than 20 hours in search efforts, according to officials.
A recent news release from the city of Gadsden stated that a man went into the water around 1 p.m. Wednesday and had not resurfaced in the area of Gadsden City Docks. After conducting a search of the area assisted by over a dozen different agencies, the victim’s body was recovered just before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release.