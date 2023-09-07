 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Drowned victim found in Coosa River

Gadsden drowning

A male drowning victim was found in the Coosa River in Gadsden Thursday morning after first responders spent more than 20 hours in search efforts, according to officials.

 Courtesy photo

A male drowning victim was found in the Coosa River in Gadsden Thursday morning after first responders spent more than 20 hours in search efforts, according to officials.

A recent news release from the city of Gadsden stated that a man went into the water around 1 p.m. Wednesday and had not resurfaced in the area of Gadsden City Docks. After conducting a search of the area assisted by over a dozen different agencies, the victim’s body was recovered just before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags