Drought conditions in Northeast Alabama are slowly scaling back, thanks to consistent rain through October.
According to a U.S. Drought Monitor update released Thursday, Calhoun, Talladega, Cleburne and St. Clair counties all stepped down from “moderate drought” to “abnormally dry” on the monitor’s drought scale, the two least severe classifications. About 38 percent of the state is clear of drought, a continuous stretch along the shared border with Mississippi, reaching as far east as Blount County. Southeastern and Central Alabama counties still face moderate to extreme drought, however.
According to Gary Goggins, a National Weather Service meteorologist, October is usually the most dry month of the year in Alabama. This year there’s been almost triple the average rainfall, though, reaching 5.43 inches of rain at the Anniston Regional Airport by Thursday morning. The station usually records an average of about 2 inches in October.
“In terms of drought conditions, we’re certainly improving,” Goggins said. “It will almost definitely improve again by next week.”
Lasting drought held local farmers back from planting winter crops and grass for livestock to eat through the cold months, according to David West, coordinator of the Calhoun County Extension Office in Anniston. It had been so dry there wasn’t any point in putting seed in the ground — birds would eat it or it would simply blow away — but now, he said, the excess rain could also hold off planting. The seeds could simply wash away, he said.
“We’ve gone from drought to deluge,” West explained.
Alabama’s moderate climate allows for year-round planting, he said, so farmers might still get rye grass planted for their herds, if the weather allows a stretch of five or six dry days.
“In Alabama, they’ll try and get it in the ground,” he said.
Goggins said there’s a freeze warning in effect for Friday and Saturday mornings, with temperatures dropping as low as 32 degrees. The freeze could affect plants, but he said ground temperatures are warm enough to prevent ice forming on roadways.
The rest of the week should be dry and cold, he said, with highs in the upper 50s through Sunday and no chance of rain.