Dozens hike Mount Cheaha on New Years’ Day

Participants pause to chat and take selfies as Cheaha State Park Naturalist Mandy Pearson leads hikers on a New Year hike atop Cheaha Mountain. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Cheaha State Park Naturalist Mandy Pearson leads participants on a New Year hike atop Cheaha Mountain. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Cheaha State Park Naturalist Mandy Pearson leads participants on a New Year hike atop Cheaha Mountain. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“The more time you spend outside, the better your mental health will be, the better your physical health will be, the better your overall being,” Pearson said. “If you want to have a New Year’s resolution, the best you could ask for is: Get outside and go play.”
Pearson said she was glad to hear that several hikers planned to go on more hikes after Wednesday.
“We had several people who said, ‘I’m gonna have to broaden my horizons and go hiking more,’” Pearson said. “It’s just about getting people to fall back in love with nature.”
On the first hike, several dozen people walked with Pearson, stopping each time after the group went over a hill to talk about the ways humans can have the lowest impact on nature while camping and hiking, such as leaving wildlife alone, properly disposing of waste and being considerate of others.
Pearson said those talks were part of the Leave No Trace campaign, headed by the Center for Outdoor Ethics, which aims to educate on how to care for the environment. According to Pearson, Cheaha State Park is considered one of the campaign’s leaders.
“If you don’t have the information and you’re not exposed to it, it’s a little bit harder to make life the best for both nature, the environment and other guests, as well as yourself,” Pearson said.
The second hike, she said, was accessible for people with limited mobility.
“We wanted to make sure that this park could offer something, no matter your limitations,” Pearson said
Jon Turner, of Birmingham, said he enjoyed the first hike and looked forward to doing the second with his wife, Ruth, who lives with multiple sclerosis.
Turner and Tom Sandner, of Gurley, said they followed all of the Leave No Trace guidelines during the hike, except one.
The two said they hadn’t been considerate of other hikers, as they had spent the entire time chatting with each other.
Turner said they met on the hike and quickly bonded because they were both veterans. Now, they said, they have plans to go shooting together.
Turner said he went on the hike because he really liked the park’s staff.
Sandner said he had hiked before at Mount Cheaha and other state parks, and had spent the previous night at the park.
The two men said the hike was short, but “exhausting.”
“They’ve all been geared toward the average person,” Sandner said. “You don’t have to be an avid hiker. Just come out and enjoy the first day of the year.”
