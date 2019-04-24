Deputies at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a four-legged co-worker into their patrol division this month.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said last week that Kodiak, a 21-month-old black Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, joined the office April 8. According to deputy Jacob Wilson, the dog’s handler, Kodiak is the first canine to join the Sheriff's Office patrol division.
“My usual work day is generally the same; I just have a nice partner that makes my job a lot easier,” Wilson said.
Wade said Wilson pushed for Kodiak to join the Sheriff’sOffice several months ago through a partnership with Highland Canine Training in Harmony, N.C.
“A deputy became aware that there was a possibility to get a narcotics canine for free, and asked for my permission to apply for the grant,” Wade said.
Wilson said he had been wanting to bring a dog to the Sheriff’s Office when mutual friends introduced him to the training facility.
“Even before I was in law enforcement, I wanted to do something with working dogs,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Kodiak was a shelter dog set to be euthanized before Highland Canine took him in.
“The family couldn’t handle him, so they kind of dropped him off,” Wilson said. “He had a really high drive and Highland Canine rescued him and repurposed him.”
Wilson said he and Kodiak spent nearly three weeks together, beginning March 17, in the training program in North Carolina before coming home. According to Wilson, Highland Canine uses scenario-based training.
“He would ride in my car. They would set up a traffic stop and we would get out and treat it the way we would here,” he said.
They were also trained through mock court hearings and other scenarios, Wilson said.
Kodiak and Wilson are rarely apart since they came home, according to Chief Deputy John Garlick.
“He lives with him. He works with him at home. They build that trust and loving relationship that’s really necessary for a team,” Garlick said. “That dog would do anything for Deputy Wilson, and Wilson would do anything for the dog.”
Wilson said Tuesday that Kodiak has adjusted to life at the Sheriff’s Office well, and is learning how to ride in a car for a prolonged period.
Garlick said Kodiak was officially sworn in during that week, meaning he is legally considered a law enforcement officer.
“We swear them in when we swear in the deputies each time,” Garlick said of canines at the office. “They are real deputies.”
In the time he’s been with the Sheriff’s Office, Wade said last week, Kodiak has been involved in three different drug cases.
“He’s already found heroin, methamphetamines,” Wade said. “He found drugs this morning with a search warrant.”
Because he has an extremely powerful sense of smell and can identify specific ingredients in a “complex odor,” Garlick said, bringing Kodiak to traffic stops and house searches has made it easier for deputies to find drugs.
“The typical example is that, if you’re cooking tomato soup in the kitchen, you’ll walk in and go, ‘oh, tomato soup,’” Garlick said. “The dog will go, ‘tomato, pepper, onion, salt.’”
From meeting him the previous week, Garlick said, he could tell Kodiak was going to be a hard worker. He said he expects Kodiak will be easy to train because of his breed.
“Those breeds, your working breeds or your sporting breeds, they are dogs with purpose,” Garlick said. “These working breeds, they live for that. They have to have a purpose.”
Garlick said Kodiak is one of four canines at the Sheriff’s Office. Two other dogs are employed at the Calhoun County Jail and a third works as a school resource officer.