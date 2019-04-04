It’s a wrap for filming on “The Devil All the Time” in Anniston, according to production publicist Cid Swank.
A confluence of classic cars, production vans and era-appropriately garbed extras took over Gurnee Avenue on Thursday afternoon, though stars Andrew Garfield and Sebastian Stan were not visible on the street. Swank said by phone Thursday that once production ended that evening, filming for the Netflix movie in Anniston would be finished.
Swank declined to say if there will be more local filming outside Anniston. Asked if shoots for the film are completely finished, she said she didn’t know.
The film stars Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, among others, according to imdb.com. The story is based on a novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, a novelist who has set many of his stories in a fictional version of his home town. The film is set in the 1940s through 1960s, and is expected to be released on the streaming service in 2020.
Members of the film’s production company met with Anniston and Jacksonville city leaders in early February to announce their intent to film locally.
Production in Anniston started in late February with fresh coats of paint applied to buildings downtown, including a former gas station on West 10th Street near the Peerless Saloon and the saloon itself, which was used as an interior filming location.