Deputies: Choccolocco woman injured in accidental shooting

Authorities were called to a home in Choccolocco Thursday afternoon after, they said, a woman accidentally shot herself.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were called around 3 p.m. to a mobile home in the 3400 block of Choccolocco Road, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wade said the woman, who was awake, told deputies she’d had a gun in her hand and bumped into a wall, causing the gun to fire and strike her in the abdomen.
“It’s a serious wound,” Wade said. “I’d say it’s probably life-threatening.”
Wade said an ambulance took the woman to a nearby hospital.
“Hopefully, she’ll be OK,” Wade said.
Deputies and firefighters with the Quad Cities Volunteer Fire Department could be seen around 3:30 p.m. going in and out of the home.
Deputies were also talking to people standing outside the home.