A $5.2 million construction project at Anniston Army Depot could be canceled to fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, according to a list released by the Pentagon this week.
“It’s a facility where they’ll do storage of weapons, and some maintenance and processing,” said Nathan Hill, the military liaison for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Hill keeps a close eye on new projects at the depot, a massive military installation west of Anniston where civilian workers and contractors repair and refurbish tanks, armored vehicles and small arms.
Congress laid out $5.2 million in the 2019 defense budget to build a small arms maintenance facility at the depot, but the money for that project isn’t actually scheduled to be spent until next year.
The president in February signed an emergency declaration that directs the building of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. That action came at the end of a five-week partial government shutdown as Trump and Congress remained at odds over Trump’s request for $5.6 billion to pay for wall construction in the 2019 fiscal year.
Trump’s move faces a challenge in federal court, and both houses of Congress, in a rare bipartisan vote, rejected the emergency declaration. Trump vetoed their bill last week.
The emergency declaration invokes the president’s power to order defense-related construction projects, and observers have long assumed that existing military construction projects would be canceled to pay for wall funding. Lawmakers last week grilled Pentagon officials on which projects they’d cancel to pay that bill.
Also on the list of possibly canceled projects: an $18 million air traffic control tower and a $15 million expansion to a school for military lawyers, both at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery; and a $38 million training facility at Fort Rucker.
Pentagon officials made it clear that not every project on their list will be cut.
“The appearance of any project within the pool does not mean that the project will, in fact, be used to source (wall construction) projects,” the list states.
Still, the Anniston project may be more likely to see the cut than some other projects. According to the list, there are no plans to cut projects where money will be spent before October 2019, and several of those projects are on the list. The Anniston project has a March 2020 start date.
Attempts to reach Anniston Army Depot officials for comment Thursday were unsuccessful. Officials of the American Federation of Local Government Employees Local 1845 in Bynum, which represents the depot’s civilian workers, said they had no comment on the list.
Hill said it’s too early to tell how many jobs could be lost if the project is canceled. He said it’s possible the Army has not yet identified a contractor to build the weapons facility. He said he didn’t know whether the facility, when complete, would necessitate the hiring of new federal workers.
“It’s possible they could be more efficient and not need as many people,” he said.
The list could be bad news for bases that are about to get new weapons systems. Facilities for the F-35, latest U.S. fighter plane, appeared several times on the list. So did simulators and hangars for the Pegasus tanker, an aerial refueling plane Boeing delivered to the Air Force earlier this year.
But there were no clear references to the Armored Multipurpose Vehicle, an armored personnel carrier the Army expects to build in coming years. Anniston is in competition with Red River Army Depot in Texas for the chance to do repair work on that vehicle. Hill and others had been expecting word on that contract early this year, but so far the Pentagon has yet to make an announcement.
Because the depot refurbishes vehicles after they endure wear and tear, an AMPV contract might not create new work for Anniston until the 2030s.