Heavy machinery knocks down a portion of Merrill Hall. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
More than 16 months after Jacksonville State University’s Merrill Hall was heavily damaged in a tornado, demolition work on the vacant building began Monday.
Demolition on the building, the former home of business programs which was damaged beyond reasonable repair in the March 2018 tornado, began Monday following a brief ceremony held by the university.
JSU president John Beehler speaks to the gathering of people before demolition begins. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Dr. Bill Fielding, Dean of the School of Business, speaks to the gathering of people before demolition begins. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A young girl signs a wall near the front steps that lead up to Merrill Hall. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Citizens penned words and their names near the front steps leading up to Merrill Hall. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
JSU president John Beehler films as the building demolition begins while Dr. Bill Fielding looks on. Fielding is the Dean of the School of Business that was housed in Merrill Hall. JSU held a demolition ceremony Monday morning in front of badly damaged Merrill Hall as a work crew prepares to being demolition of the building. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Images from a demolition ceremony at JSU Merrill Hall Monday morning as a crew begins to tear down the badly damaged building.
“This is a bittersweet day for the JSU family,” JSU President John Beehler announced to the crowd. “While we are sad to lose this university landmark, it’s a relief to move forward from one of the most visible reminders of the March 2018 disaster.”
Merrill Hall, which opened in 1970, was named in honor of Hugh Merrill, who served as a state representative and on the JSU Board of Trustees.
Several JSU officials, faculty and students gathered Monday to reminisce about the building and see the first demolition work, as crews using heavy machinery knocked down an exterior corner of the building to applause from the crowd. Some signed a soon-to-be removed concrete wall next to the stairs at the entrance of the building.
“The site that reminds us all of the tornado and the disaster is going to go away,” Beehler said after the ceremony. “People drive around here and they see this, and it really brings back bad memories of the tornado.”
According to David Thompson, JSU’s director of capital planning and facilities, the demolition will proceed quickly.
“Getting the main structure on the ground is actually going to go unbelievably fast,” Thompson said. “They’re telling me less than five days until everything above the ground is on the ground. Visibly, from the curbside, within five days it’s going to look tremendously different.”
Thompson said crews would then have to separate and salvage debris, with work being completed in a little over three months, just in time for construction of the new home of JSU’s business program to begin.
“It won’t look exactly like this building, but we did work with the design team to capture some of these similarities,” Thompson said. “I feel like we attempted to honor that somewhat.”
The business program at JSU has been housed in the former campus of Kitty Stone Elementary School since the tornado and will remain there until completion of the new facility.
Thompson said he had mixed feelings on finally seeing demolition work on Merrill Hall begin.
“The lack of visible progress has been tough to swallow, but now we can move on,” Thompson said. “It’s a bittersweet moment. From the one side, we’re talking about taking down a building that means an awful lot to a lot of people. With the opportunities that FEMA has brought on board, we’re going to end up having an absolutely first class replacement facility in 2021 that I think we can all be proud of.”
The university is also in the midst ofpursuing arbitration for a settlementon the payout it is to receive for the building from its state insurers. Thompson said Monday that negotiations for the settlement were continuing.
Buffy Lockette, spokeswoman for JSU, said the university also plans to hold a similar event for Wallace Hall, the damaged former home of the school’s nursing program.