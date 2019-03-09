Many people have an opinion about Daylight Saving Time, including Calhoun County’s local homeless population.
“The extra daylight would give more of a chance to get home safer. You might have to go to the store and don’t have a car, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” said Jeffrey Pope, who became homeless two months ago.
“If you go on that side of town, most of those side streets don’t have lights on… And people actually walk these streets at night,” Pope said, pointing west.
People all over Alabama will lose an hour of sleep, but gain an hour of sunlight, Sunday morning at 2 a.m. when Daylight Saving Time officially begins.
Because clocks are set forward an hour, Alabama residents will typically see more sunlight during waking hours.
Wellborn resident Danielle Bryant said Saturday that she was excited to see longer days.
“We enjoy camping, so we are very outdoorsy people,” Bryant said. “More daylight means more time outside, so we enjoy that… We like to sit outside and eat in the evening, so it’ll be nice.”
Anniston resident Darrius Rogers said he hates to lose an hour of sleep, but welcomes the extra sunlight. Rogers said he can see how the longer days could increase sales for business owners and help farmers and gardeners grow their plants.
During Daylight Saving Time, clocks in 48 states will be moving forward. However, those in Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where Daylight Saving Time is not observed, will remain unchanged.
Some Alabama residents would like to see their state join the number of U.S. states and territories that have put the practice to bed.
Last year, state Sen. Rusty Glover, R-Semmes, proposed a resolution that would permanently keep the state on Daylight Savings time. The bill was co-sponsored by 27 state senators.
In a March 2018 press release, Glover referred to Daylight Saving Time as a “needless institution that has significant detrimental effects on Alabamians.”
“The research is clear: Daylight Saving Time is an unnecessary vestige of a bygone era that has become a burden on our citizens,” Glover said in the press release.
While she doesn’t know much about the bill, Bryant said, she probably wouldn’t mind if it passed.
“I’ve heard of it, but I have not looked into it a lot,” Bryant said. “I think it would be beneficial. I find it kind of a pain every season when you’re having to swap the time around.”
Because he doesn’t see the benefit in Daylight Saving Time, Rogers said, he also agrees with the bill.
“The sun comes out whenever it comes out,” Rogers said.
Daylight Saving Time ends the first Sunday in November, when clocks “fall back” an hour.
The National Weather Service’s office in Calera encourages Alabamians to check the batteries in their smoke alarms and weather radios every six months, when time springs forward and falls back.