Bone-chilling rain on Thursday could dampen spirits haunting Glenwood Terrace’s trick-or-treat on Halloween, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
The Anniston Halloween tradition features a Headless Horseman trotting his horse around Glenwood Terrace while pint-sized ghouls and ghosts roam from house to house gathering candy. It’s set to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, but chances of rain are as high as 70 percent during that time frame, said Tara Goggins, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Calera station. Temperatures are expected to drop, too.
“It’ll be about 50 degrees by about 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Goggins said. “With the temperatures falling and those winds picking up, it will actually feel more like the lower 40s by 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.”
Chances of rain ought to come down to about 30 percent after 7 p.m., she said.
Craig Waldron, one of the event’s organizers, said Tuesday that the schedule hadn’t been changed so far. If it rains hard enough to keep visitors away, though, the Headless Horseman might be forced to stay in too, he said.
“It’s all about the weather,” Waldron said. “I think the city still plans on blocking the street, so I guess we’re still planning on Thursday.”
Bill Wakefield, another Glenwood Terrace resident, said he’s lived there for 25 years. People have suggested postponing the event in the past when rain looms, he said, but there’s no way to communicate it to everyone effectively.
“Kids want to dress up on Halloween,” Wakefield said.
Other local events have already been forced to move due to rain; Oxford’s first Trick-or-Treat on Main was set for Saturday last week, but had to be moved to this Saturday after rain interrupted those plans. The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, with an outdoor light show at the Oxford Performing Arts Center around 7 p.m.
“We put so much time into it already that we didn’t want to let it go,” said Hunter Gentry, Main Street director.
Wakefield didn’t seem impressed by Thursday’s threat of rain. He said the event can go on, rain or shine, as long as trick or treaters are willing to come up to the houses to score some sweets.
“Bring it on,” he said. “We’ll have candy.”