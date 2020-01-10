Dannon Project graduates take stage on path to fresh start

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Carlie Thrasher gets a tight hug from Shannon English Martin during the 2020 winter graduation ceremony of the Dannon Project Re-entry Program for young adults. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
HOBSON CITY — About half the graduating class was missing Friday morning when students walked across the stage in the FEMA building in Hobson City.
For the Dannon Project, though, missing graduation isn’t always a bad thing.
“A lot of them were already at work, and couldn’t get off work,” said Tamar Towns, site coordinator for the program.
Founded in 1999, the Dannon Project is a Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to teaching life skills to young people from low-income communities. Since 2017, backed by a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, the group has offered a six-week job-skills course taught at the former C.E. Hanna School, also home to Hobson City’s Town Hall.
Tatyana Jenkins is all smiles to get her certificate of graduation during the 2020 winter graduation ceremony of the Dannon Project Re-entry Program for young adults. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
That school is part of a pre-trial diversion program. People between the ages of 18 and 24 accused of nonviolent crimes come to the school through court order. They leave with training in “soft skills” for the workplace and a chance to be certified as forklift operators, maintenance flaggers or air-conditioning technicians, according to Towns.
Graduates at Friday’s ceremony didn’t talk so much about job skills. Most described the school as a chance to work with the emotional issues behind the events that landed them in court.
“If you’re not where you need to be, they’ll get you where you need to be,” said Tatyana Jenkins, one of Friday’s graduates.
“When I got here, I didn’t know where I was going,” said Carlie Thrasher, another graduate. “I was lost.”
Thrasher said the program got her back into school. She said she’ll soon attend Gadsden State Community College.
Anniston Municipal Judge James Sims, the keynote speaker at the event, said the Dannon Project was an important tool for city courts. Many in the graduating class had been ordered into the program by Sims.
“When this program came to Calhoun County, I was glad to see it because it gave me some options,” he told the graduating class. “It gave you some options.”
Sims urged graduates to keep learning, whether through formal education or outside of school. Sims said he grew up in a shotgun house in Jackson, Miss. His parents, he said, didn’t have the chance to finish high school, but they emphasized education. Both went back to school for a GED after their son went off to college, he said.
“How far you go in life depends on how much you want to be successful,” he said.
Terry Mosley, mentor coordinator for the program, said the strong job market may be one reason why so many of this year’s graduates were already on the job by graduation day. Another reason, he said, was that the program is gradually developing more connections with local employers.
Mosley said the program is seeking mentors to work with students in the program.