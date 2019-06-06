William Wilkens flew 30 bombing missions over Germany as an Air Force pilot in World War II. He said he was shot down once and landed with only three out of his plane’s four engines working four times.
“I never got a scratch,” Wilkens, now 95, said Thursday. “I was missed by about that far. It went in one side of the airplane out the other.”
Wilkens was one of three WWII veterans from the Calhoun County area at the Berman Museum’s D-Day Salute on Thursday.
The event recognized veterans of U.S. military conflicts from WWII onward and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, that helped lead to the defeat of Germany and was the beginning of the liberation of France.
Wilkens said that celebrating the anniversary of D-Day at his age reminds him that he’s one of the lucky ones.
“I'm feeling I'm very lucky I’m here,” Wilkens said.
Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, the assistant adjutant general of Alabama National Guard, gave a speech at the event and said that the actions of WWII veterans earned them their moniker of “the greatest generation.”
“Today we honor you and the ones who could not be here with us,” Cannon said. “Thank you for your courage and your devotion to duty. For you are who President Roosevelt called the lifeblood of America, the hope of the world.”
Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department Of Veterans Affairs, spoke at the event and recognized veterans of all U.S. conflicts but said the service of WWII veterans deserve special attention.
“If not for them we would surely be living in a different world today,” Davis said.
The event also featured ’40s-era music from the HeartNotes, a local musical group made up of members of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. The group performed renditions of “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy.”
Lisa Askew, a member of the HeartNotes, said she enjoys performing at the events and hearing from the attendees how the music brings back memories.
“Music is such a good way to remember,” Askew said. “You remember where you were the first time you sang it or the first time you heard it.”
Wilkens said events like the D-Day Salute are a good meeting place for people to learn about the experiences of an older generation.
“They ought to know that they’re lucky they’re here because our generation saw to that,” Wilkens said.