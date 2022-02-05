COVID-19 affects houses of worship in different ways

Piedmont resident Stanley McFry worked tirelessly throughout 2021 to oversee the rebuilding of Arrington Chapel Church after it burned last January.
Then, just before the congregation held a dedication ceremony on Jan. 23, McFry, a deacon at the church, contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The 30 or so members and the pastor, the Rev. Sam Roe, were disappointed they could not adequately thank the man who had come out of retirement to oversee the building project.
“I took it in stride,” McFry said recently, two days before he was well enough to return to Bible study this week on Wednesday evening. “During the time I was ill, I stayed home and knew that God was in charge. The pandemic reminds me of the plague in the Bible. God is telling us to turn back to him.”
The COVID-19 virus has affected members of the country’s churches, mosques, synagogues and other religious bodies of worship in a variety of ways.
One of the biggest changes that has occurred is the church leaders’ increased use of technology to lead worship services in the homes of their congregants.
Except for the worst spikes of the pandemic, the Arrington church members, due to their small number, have been able to continue holding in-person services in a nearby fellowship hall that suffered only minor exterior damage during the fire.
The inability to have in-person services is another big change for some churches, but many wanted to avoid an outbreak of the virus for themselves and the older members.
A third big change is the way religious people have continued giving their tithes and donations. Once, religious bodies passed the collection plate among church members, but the fear of also passing along the virus changed the practice. Changes in the method of collecting tithes and changes in families’ financial status have caused some churches to struggle to maintain the building, pay salaries and contribute to mission projects.
A fourth change is how, among religious people, the pandemic has created a need to examine the depth of their faith for finding peace and happiness during a crisis.
Roe said the Arrington congregation had one member die from the virus. He feels that the loss, the stress of the fire and the constant threat of others getting ill have deepened the faith of many.
“Confronting the problems has made us stronger,” he said.
His sentiment echoes that of a report published by Gallup in April of 2020. Author Frank Newport examined many of the issues raised by the pandemic in an article entitled, “Religion and the COVID-19 Virus in the U.S.”
He concluded that there are positives for those who are active in their faith.
In the article, he stated how the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the 2008 economic crisis brought about an increased sense of wellbeing among religious Americans.
“One of the traditional roles of religious individuals and religious entities have been to serve a positive, integrative, pro-social, charitable function in crisis situations,” he wrote.
Here’s a sampling of how some other houses of worship in Calhoun County have endured the pandemic:
Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria
Mt. Zion Baptist Church has an average attendance of 475 during normal times. The pandemic’s inconsistencies have altered that number from time to time.
“It’s new territory for us all,” said the church’s minister, the Rev. Garry Ragsdale. “It has been an unending challenge that has been hard to figure out.”
Ragsdale said the divisive attitude toward the pandemic among different church members has been hard. He said pastor have always faced the impossible job of pleasing everyone, but now there are many aspects of the pandemic for members to disagree about, such as mask-wearing, how to arrange seating, when to shut down, how to answer questions about the need for vaccinations, and how to safely collect the members’ tithes.
“I have a sweet fellowship, and I haven’t been attacked,” Ragsdale said. “The way I have approached it when members have said ‘Some churches are doing this or that’ is by saying I am OK with leading this congregation in the safest, most responsible, way I know how.”
He also discussed how the church initially improved its technology to communicate with members, but because the pandemic has gone on so long, some members have become accustomed to not returning to services. Ragsdale feels unsure about how this will affect church attendance long-term.
“For us, the finances have been a surprise,” Ragsdale said. “Initially, we put out offering stations instead of passing the plates, and I thought ‘good luck with that.’ But even though we haven’t gone back to passing the offering plate, we exceeded our Lottie Moon offering by $5,000, and we are only slightly under budget. Our offerings have stayed strong.”
Jennifer Harmon, the children’s minister at Mt. Zion, came up with a good idea when Sunday school classes resumed. She and her teachers cleared out the children’s classroom by storing their tables and chairs. They spaced plastic hoops several feet apart on the floor and asked each child to sit in the middle of a hoop. Also, they prepared packaged snacks and craft projects to prevent the children from sharing the virus.
“We had to rethink what we were doing,” Harmon said. “We have pivoted and have used that word a lot. To the best of my knowledge, we had no child diagnosed when the virus first came out, but we have had a couple of mild cases among the children since then. We have taken several measures to keep them safe.”
Seventeenth Street Baptist Church
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, members of the Seventeenth Street Baptist Church responded by offering free food to members of the community.
When the vaccines became available, they hosted two vaccination clinics and later prepared meals for others during each holiday season. The Rev. Jeffrey Mills believes that is why the church has grown during the pandemic.
“I think the church has a presence in our community,” he said. “Some people are coming to church because they see a church with a presence.”
The church has about 300 members, but attendance has fluctuated as the pandemic has risen and fallen. However, Mills said the members have stayed attentive to each other, particularly the senior citizens.
“The stress of the change in routine has had a profound impact on our senior members,” he said. “The church had become a large part of their daily lives. They were accustomed to fellowship. We have tried to stay in contact with them.”
The church leaders have encouraged family members of the elderly to help them access the streamed services so they could worship from home.
Another challenge the church has faced is being denied the right to grieve whenever a member dies.
“Sometimes, at graveside services, there are only a small number of people and I that are there,” Mills said. “Grieving is important and when the members are not able to grieve with a family, the family doesn’t have the same level of support they normally received.”
Another positive aspect of the congregation is that the contributions and tithes have remained steady.
Kenyetta Croft is a lifelong member of the Seventeenth Street church who led the youth of the congregation in many activities and special worship services. Several things have happened that prevented her from resuming the youth program, such as her own illness from the virus in 2020, and the desire to protect the young people from the virus.
“It is a good thing that we are back in church right now, but the virus has still put a damper on things. Croft said. “I can’t take my students and do things with them because the church only has worship services. It’s been heartbreaking for me and the young people.”
The church has held no baby or wedding showers. There have been other cancellations, such as a 65th birthday party for Croft’s mother.
“Maybe we’ll all get back this summer,” she said, “if people get tested more.”
Greenbrier Church of Christ
Jeremy Houck is the minister at Greenbrier Church of Christ. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the elders of the church, the staff and he created a novel way to communicate with members. Weather permitting, they drive to a member’s house and sit on the patio, porch or in the yard.
Of late, the cold weather means phone calls are the best we can do.
“We like to visit from afar to keep people safe,” Houck said. “It is important to have communications with folks who are not getting out because they are scared of getting sick.”
One member he has visited is 92-year-old Ethel Kelly. The longtime church member has been housebound for two years.
“I used to love to go to worship, but I am settled and don’t mind staying home,” Kelly said.
Recently, she risked her health during the holiday season and briefly visited members of her small family. Previously, she had spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with a friend whose family is large. Crowds make Kelly afraid she will get the virus.
“I am content, but I miss my friends, church members and getting outdoors. I have learned to deal with it.”
At Greenbrier, the COVID-19 virus has also changed the way members take part in its weekly communion service. Rather than passing the unleavened bread and juice trays, the elders and Houck set up tables in the back of the sanctuary. After the sermon, the members move to the tables, space themselves apart and take communion. Afterward, they discuss with others at their table how they can better serve Jesus. Members who do not feel safe sitting at the tables remain in the pews where someone brings the communion to them.
“Even with COVID, they still want to pray for each other, confess, talk and have moments together,” House said.
The church leaders have set up online tithing, and they lay collection plates in the back of the sanctuary. They have substituted bottled water instead of having the members use the water fountains, and they invested in ultraviolet filters in the air conditioning system.
New Prospect Baptist Church
New Prospect Baptist Church in Choccolocco has about 24 members. The Rev. Tommy Hardy said he and his members have relied only on God to help them get through during the past two years. Hardy has been their minister for three years.
“It’s been a rough road,” he said, “but we have followed the Lord and he has led along. Everything is moving smoothly.’”
The church holds only virtual services. However, at Christmastime, the members invited the neighbors from the Choccolocco community to take part in an outdoor tree-lighting ceremony. Afterward, those who wanted to enjoy refreshments passed through the nearby fellowship hall and wore masks if they wished.
Hardy said his members have stayed healthy.
Betty Gilbert, one of New Prospect’s members, said she has been healthy during the pandemic. No one she knows has been sick or has died. The isolation, though, has affected her.
“This has been awful. I just want to get back into the church so bad,” Gilbert said. “I miss the fellowship.”
During the pandemic, Hardy communicated with his members by phone. He said they understand what is happening and are coping the best they can.
As with most churches, some members have begun worshiping elsewhere, but most of them have stayed faithful to New Prospect.
“I feel we are blessed and highly favored,” he said. “We are watching the virus closely and will be led by God. When he gives us the OK to go back, we will. In the meantime, we will enjoy ourselves by worshiping virtually. Depending on how things turn out, we could have services on the front porch or outside. We want to play that by ear. We are going to take it in phases, maybe start meeting outside and then move inside.”
Temple Beth El
The Jewish community in Anniston that meets at the Temple Beth El synagogue has about 25 members. Allen Bodner, who serves as the members’ treasurer, said the synagogue’s leaders decided to shut down its service for the first year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic began, but they started meeting again in August. However, because of the spike in the omicron variant of the COVID-19, the members canceled the January services.
“We plan to start back when omicron slows down,” Bodner said. “When we meet, everyone may wear their masks, if they choose, and we socially distance ourselves.”
Another change this year, because of the pandemic, is the cancellation of the annual service that usually takes place in February or March. Usually at that time, the congregation invites their friends to learn more about Judaism.
Bodner said he is pleased the synagogue’s members have continued to give their donations. One important focus of the members at Temple Beth El is to offer support for the poor of the community.
“Even during the pandemic, many of our donations have been given to several charitable organizations, such as the Concern for Children, the Public Library of Anniston, the Center of Concern, Community Enabler and The Soup Bowl. The steady donations during COVID have also paid the rabbi who conducts services at Temple Beth El once each month.”
Having a small congregation makes checking on members’ well-being rather easy.
“The rabbi will check on the congregants,” Bodner said, “and our members text and call each other. When we are together, we know everyone who attends is vaccinated and boosted, and we are always happy to be together. When we are together, we do not always wear our masks. Married couples sit together during worship services, but the members still sit apart from one another right now.”
Rabbi Lauren Cohn leads services in Anniston once each month and teaches Hebrew and preschool at the synagogue’s school in Atlanta. Cohn is concerned for the mental, social and physical health of the members at both places. Both congregations have resumed in-person attendance.
“Right now, it is important to be kind to each other,” Cohn said, “because we are all going through things. Life is harder. People are more aware that others are struggling, and I hope this struggle makes us more aware and sensitive to others.”
The Anniston Islamic Center
Members of the Anniston Islamic Center have avoided meeting as a congregation for the past two years. However, in July of 2020, they resumed their Friday evening prayers by meeting first in their prayer hall, practicing social distancing and requiring masks. Later, when more people started coming, they began meeting in their auditorium. Worship services for members of the Islamic faith are segregated by gender.
“The sisters, because of limited space, are praying at home,” said Dr. Abdul Kazi, one of the leaders at the mosque. “We have lost about forty percent attendance at our Friday gatherings.”
The members miss hosting potluck dinners and having services during Ramadan, a month of spiritual reflection and fasting that begins in mid-April of each year.
President of the center is Khurram Fareed, who has instituted the typical precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those of the Islamic faith use mats to kneel upon when they pray. During the pandemic, each member is careful not to use communal mats. Now, each person brings his own.
“Initially, we stopped daily prayers at the mosque and did not meet for a few months,” Fareed said. “Now, on Fridays, we usually gather inside the prayer hall and the gym where there is plenty of space.”
Before the pandemic, the members were active in the Interfaith Ministries program in Anniston, and they have missed gathering with their friends there.
“That has hurt us,” Kazi said. “We like to share food and meet. Also, we used to have dinners for people who live in the neighborhood. We would sit down and congregate. It was really nice, and people enjoyed it.”
Kazi is glad that the members want to stay safe and help the community.
“For COVID, we did a joint venture with the RMC foundation to promote vaccinations in our community and neighborhood three times,” he said. “Also, we have continued donating food to those in need.”