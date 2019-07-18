Construction on Anniston’s final leg of the Ladiga Trail, extending the bike route to the city’s downtown, could begin as early as next year, Mayor Jack Draper said Thursday.
“We will soon be completing the steps, not just the legal work but the steps that will actually allow us to acquire the property to extend the Chief Ladiga Trail,” Draper told a crowd of about 100 people at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce in Anniston on Thursday morning.
Draper and the county’s six other mayors spoke at the chamber’s yearly “State of the Cities” event, when leaders of the area’s seven cities give the public an overview of progress in their towns. Topics ranged from the massive to the mundane – Anniston’s coming courthouse construction got a mention, as did a free tomato-sandwich day at a local farmer’s market – but the Ladiga Trail ran through much of the discussion.
The bicycle trail, built on what was once a railroad bed, connects Piedmont, Jacksonville, Weaver and Anniston, and has become a major quality-of-life selling point for many of those cities. Anniston has been trying for more than a decade to extend the trail downtown, where Amtrak passengers could get on the trail from the train station.
For years, legal issues have dogged that project. But Draper said he soon expects to get the Alabama Department of Transportation’s permission to begin acquiring the last pieces of needed land, owned by Norfolk Southern and the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board. Draper offered few details on the timeline for the project, except to say that he expected the city to acquire the property this year and begin construction in 2021.
Wayne Willis, mayor of neighboring Weaver, told the crowds he plans to build a privately-funded splash pad in Elwell Park, near the Ladiga.
“We are one of the few cities who can say the trail goes through our park,” he said. Willis said the splash pad would cost around $70,000 and would be privately funded. Asked who the donors for the project were, the mayor said he’s just begun fundraising for the project. He said he’s offering potential donors a chance to advertise at the splash pad.
“If one of the contributors was Alabama Power, let’s say, they could have the logo for Alabama Power as a sprayer,” he said.
Mayors also had plenty to say about developments that were specific to their towns, as well. Draper said Anniston residents may not be fully aware of the benefits the city’s likely to see from construction on a new federal courthouse, set to begin this fall on Gurnee Avenue.
“I’m just excited to see cranes in downtown Anniston,” Draper said. “I think we all are. That’s a great visual.”
Draper noted that the coming courthouse will be a regional courthouse, employing more staff than the current Anniston courthouse and putting the city on the same level as cities such as Tuscaloosa or Montgomery.
He said the city is working to capitalize on the federal “opportunity zone” program, which gives tax breaks for investment in struggling communities, to bring businesses downtown. Courthouse construction, he said, would also be a catalyst for downtown business.
“This is an infusion of new money,” he noted. “It’s not existing money.”
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft said he’s eager to work on the city’s proposed children’s museum, a project that city leaders have said could bring tourists to the county’s second largest city. Existing museums in Anniston have long been a tourist draw for the Model City, but Craft said cities could work together to bring visitors to multiple local attractions.
“To make money, you’ve got to keep all those people here for three days,” he said.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said he expected Stroked Out Diesel Services, a diesel repair shop, to close today on a planned purchase of a former bingo hall in Piedmont. Bingo USA closed in 2017, leaving the city with an empty building.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said the city saw construction of 14 new homes so far this year, a faster pace than in past years. New home construction was at a lull for much of the past decade. The city saw a spike in construction in 2018, but much of it was part of rebuilding from the March 19 tornado.
Smith said that unlike Anniston, Jacksonville had no big construction projects to report, though the opening of three new restaurants was likely to do the city good. Heirloom Tacos and Calhoun Steakhouse are expected to open within the next two months, he said. Construction on a Chick-fil-A is ongoing on Pelham Road; Smith said the restaurant project has redeveloped a lot that once included empty buildings.
“It they don’t sell a single chicken sandwich they’ve already helped the city of Jacksonville,” he said.
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory said her town was continuing to promote its history museum and seeking other ways to bring in tourists. Calhoun County’s smallest municipality, Hobson City holds a place in history as the state’s first African-American-run city, founded in 1898.
McCrory said the town continues to seek its own ZIP code, something city leaders want to help set the city apart. Post officials have rejected the request at least twice, she said.
Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell said his town will soon pave the road into a recently completed industrial park.
Mayors of the county’s smaller towns were quick to note that constituents expect them to attend to the smaller details of life – even when they aren’t government affairs.
“When the trash can wheel falls off or if they want to know if the biscuit at Hardee’s is still 69 cents,” said Piedmont’s Baker, “they call me.”