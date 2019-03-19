Officials at McClellan agreed Tuesday to hand over 901 acres of the former Army base for use as a system of recreational horse trails.
At a called meeting, members of the McClellan Development Authority voted unanimously to transfer the land to the Calhoun County Commission, a step toward the start of the horse trails project.
“Horse people bring a lot of money, and they spend it in stores and restaurants,” said Anniston resident Craig Waldron, a member of the local chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America, the group that proposed the horse trails.
For the last 20 years, local officials have been searching for new uses for the roughly 18,000 acres of land at the former Fort McClellan, an Army training base that closed in the 1990s. Much of the land became a protected area for old-growth longleaf pine. A Homeland Security training center took over several old Army buildings. Industries such as musical instrument company Howard Core and shooting-sports manufacturer Creedmoor Sports set up shop there.
Now the MDA, the organization in charge of redeveloping the former base, seems to be looking southward toward the expanse of wooded, undeveloped hills that make up a large portion of the base’s remaining land.
Officials have already begun stocking Lake Yahou with fish, with a plan to use the artificial lake as a recreation area, the way it was when the base was open. The MDA on Tuesday approved up to $320,000 in construction spending on proposed bike trails near McClellan’s soccer fields. MDA members hope a set of horse trails will bring still more people to the former base.
“We’re not talking just about the people from the surrounding counties,” said MDA board member Bill Robison.
Waldron, the horse enthusiast, said that at other equestrian parks, riders bring their horses in trailers, often camp on site and spend money in local feed stores as well as restaurants.
Asked why the county needs to transfer the land to the county for the project, Robison said liability was a big factor. The county has better insurance coverage, he said.
“They’ve also got the earth-moving equipment they’re going to need to do the work,” Robison said.
MDA members voted to transfer the land, for the price of $1, with little discussion Tuesday. Before that, they met for nearly two hours behind closed doors, citing their ability to go into executive session to discuss real estate deals. County Administrator Mark Tyner and County Commission Chairman Fred Wilson were in that meeting for about 20 minutes and declined comment on the issue as they left.
In a later email, Tyner said he did not have “specific information” about the county’s cost to create the trails or the timeline of the project. Waldron said he expected the Back Country Horsemen organization to maintain the trails once completed, as they do at some other public horse trails. He said it was too early to commit to a completion dates.
“We don’t have a timeline,” he said.