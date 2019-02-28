Calhoun County's animal center will be closed for two weeks after county government resumes control of the center on Friday, county officials say.
"We'd like the community to bear with us," Chris Westmoreland, the county's new animal center director, said Thursday.
Westmoreland will run the animal control center on Morrisville road beginning Friday, when the county's contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society expires. The county owns the center, but contracted animal control operations out to Cheaha in 2013. Last year, commissioners voted to cancel that contract. The move followed disputes between the center and former employees about working conditions, though commissioners at the time said only that they hoped to move animal control to a "metro concept."
In a progress report at Thursday's County Commission meeting, Westmoreland said the county workers will clean and renovate the center over the next two weeks — during which time the center will be closed for animal adoptions and drop-offs. The center will still take emergency admissions, he said.
"We'll accept emergencies like injured or aggressive animals," he said.
Under Cheaha's management, the center took in cats and dogs brought in by animal control officers in most of the county's cities, as well as animals brought in by out-of-town residents, though there was no animal control officer to patrol unincorporated parts of the county. County officials have said they intend to begin patrols again.
Westmoreland said the center will continue to accept animals brought in by city workers, though he's asked cities to be more conservative in their intake during the first two weeks of the transition.
Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a contract with Anniston that will allow the county to continue accepting the city's animals, at a rate of $4,000 per month. City officials earlier this week say they had been paying about $15,000 per year. County officials on Thursday said that under past contracts, the county charged the city $37 per animal.
Anniston's contract includes a clause that would let the city back out with 30 days' notice, said city manager Jay Johnson. The City Council voted earlier this week to give Johnson and Mayor Jack Draper the authority to choose an animal shelter to work with; some council members have said they'd consider sticking with Cheaha, though the nonprofit doesn't yet have its own shelter up and running.
Johnson said Cheaha has been considering a lease on a property at McClellan, but hasn't acquired it yet.
Cheaha board director Jane Cunningham said she wasn't ready to release details of the nonprofit's future, but she said she hoped the transition would go well.
"I wish them all the luck in the world," Cunningham said. "The new director is a good guy."
Westmoreland said the center, when it opens, will offer dog adoptions for $90 and cat adoptions for $65, including rabies shots and a microchip. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, he said.
Asked if the new arrangement would reduce the number of animals put down, Westmoreland said much would depend on the number of animals coming in. He said the center has 40 enclosures.
"I'm going to try to establish a network of rescues to bring the euthanasia rate down," he said. Local animal organizations should be working together to make sure animals find homes, he said.
The meeting didn't draw a crowd of animal welfare activists, unlike previous meetings on the animal center issue. Still, Choccolocco resident Freda Cobb rose during the citizens’ comment portion of the meeting to say animal lovers wished the center well — and would be watching closely.
"I'm going to hold them accountable for every chihuahua. For every kitten. For every goldfish," Cobb said after the meeting.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved an agreement for preliminary engineering work for a roundabout where Bynum-Leatherwood Road meets Old Gadsden Highway
— Heard a proposal for an alcohol license for Taco and Tequila, a restaurant on Buckelew Ridge Road. Because it was the first reading of the proposal, the commission held no vote.
— Appointed Joel Prickett and Mike Almaroad, both of whom live near Jacksonville, to the Calhoun County Water Board.
— Approved resolutions honoring Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, and Anniston Board of Education member Mary Harrington as part of Black History Month.