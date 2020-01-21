Councilman: City could acquire Anniston nursing home for use as homeless shelter

Noland Health Services is ready to give a health and rehab center on Leighton Avenue to the city of Anniston for use as a homeless shelter — if the city will take it, Councilman Jay Jenkins said Tuesday.
Jenkins said local nonprofits intend to rent the facility — formerly known as Beckwood Manor — as a place to house homeless people and get them back on their feet.
“We’re not just providing shelter,” Jenkins said. “This is going to be something that changes people’s lives.”
Although the property is in his district, Ward 3, Councilman Ben Little said during a City Council work session Tuesday night he objects to establishing a homeless shelter there.
City officials and local nonprofits have been in talks about a potential new shelter since the Salvation Army closed its men’s shelter nearly a year ago. Rumors about the city potentially acquiring the former Beckwood Manor persisted for weeks.
Jenkins confirmed Tuesday morning that Noland has agreed to give the building to the city at no cost, after it moves its clients to a new facility near Regional Medical Center. Jenkins said the offer includes beds and other furnishings inside the building.
“Noland has been incredibly gracious,” Jenkins said.
Attempts to reach Noland’s attorney, Barbara Estep, were unsuccessful Tuesday. Jenkins named Estep as a point of contact for the agreement, and staff at Noland forwarded inquiries to her number.
The Leighton Avenue facility had 85 nursing home beds in 2016 when Noland acquired it from Beckwood, according to a document from the State Health Planning and Development Agency. It’s unclear how many homeless-shelter beds the facility would have under the city plan, though Jenkins said the facility would be more than just a place for people to stay.
“They’re going to get physical and mental health evaluations,” he said. “They’ll get help building a resume and help finding a job.”
Jenkins said the city hopes to lease the building to a coalition of nonprofits — United Way, Interfaith Ministries and the Right Place — that recently got a $300,000 state grant to operate just such a shelter. Under that grant proposal, the nonprofits would operate a shelter for 45 people.
United Way director Shannon Jenkins said Tuesday that the initial plan would likely be to house 25 to 35 people. He noted that the city’s warming station at Carver Community Center, open this week due to sub-freezing temperatures, sheltered 29 people Monday night.
“The building is perfect for us, and it’s at a perfect location,” Shannon Jenkins said. He said the building, at 5th and Leighton, is near downtown and will require almost no renovation.
The City Council earlier this year considered renovations to the Glen Addie Community Center that could turn the center into a warming station and one-stop services shop for the homeless. Officials from the nonprofit coalition later said the community center would likely not be big enough for their 45-bed plan.
Any transfer of the property would require approval by the City Council. At a work session before Tuesday’s city council meeting, city attorney Bruce Downey said the city still needs to work out a legal agreement to make the transfer happen. He also said the city would likely have to hold a public hearing before approving such a transfer.
However, Little said of the hearing, “I’ll do what I can to stop it.”
In the work session, Little said he opposed the shelter proposal because he didn’t have input into the decision, even though the Leighton Avenue property is in his ward.
“I don’t want to support another location of homelessness within Ward 3,” he said. “I do support one in Golden Springs.”
He said he wanted to see Salvation Army and another Anniston group, Servant of Jesus, be involved in any solution for the homeless problem. In the work session and later in the full City Council meeting, Little claimed Salvation Army shelter closed because the white community withdrew its support after a black couple were named to run the Anniston office.
“Two blacks came in here to run the Salvation Army and everybody jumped ship,” said Little, who is black.
At the time of the closure, Salvation Army officials said the group’s Anniston shelter was in a building that was in poor condition was “impossible to repair and maintain at the standards necessary to provide an appropriately safe and healthy environment for its residents.”
Councilman David Reddick also expressed misgivings about land transfer, even though Jenkins in the meeting credited him with being the first to come up with the idea. Reddick said he’d been shut out of the planning, and he too said he wanted Salvation Army and Servant of Jesus to be part of the plan.
“It’s a bastardized version of my vision,” Reddick said. “It’s watered down.”
In the work session, council members voted to bring the proposal to the regular council meeting for a hearing and vote.
That could come as early as the next meeting in early February.