Forward 4 All’s Anniston deannexation map as drawn would spirit away to Oxford more than just houses in Golden Springs — industrial sites would go, too.
The map was made public last week, showing all of Anniston’s Ward 4 and several outlying areas lassoed by a blue line. Those areas roped together represent territory that members of Forward 4 All, a nonprofit incorporated about two weeks ago, want to see taken out of Anniston and absorbed into Oxford. A bill drafted by the group would have the Alabama Legislature force the reshaping of both cities.
The area includes industrial companies like bus manufacturer New Flyer and trucking company B.R. Williams. But Anniston has tax incentive agreements in place with some of its industrial developers, which may create a legal obstacle to the deannexation worth examining, according to Anniston city attorney Bruce Downey.
“Whether Section 22 of the Constitution of Alabama is implicated, which prohibits the Legislature from passing laws that impair the obligation of contracts, is one of the many legal issues that will need to be addressed,” Downey wrote in a message to The Star, “beyond the more simple question of whether the Legislature has the power to deannex and annex land by local act.”
New Flyer, a bus manufacturer at the southeast edge of Ward 4, has at least two incentive agreements with the city. One is a use- and property-tax abatement projected to cost Anniston $393,695 over 10 years, approved in 2014 when the company expanded its facility to build a new bus model. Another expansion in 2017 included another $631,000 in non-educational city property tax, sales- and use-tax abatements. Both abatements were to last 10 years, and neither has run its course.
If a company with incentive packages like New Flyer are absorbed into Oxford’s city limits, agreements with Anniston could be moot.
“It does seem that the City’s ability to collect and rebate municipal taxes from a property or the business activity on a property would depend on the property remaining within the City’s jurisdiction,” Downey noted in the email.
It would be up to any company absorbed into Oxford to negotiate with the city to make a similar deal, though tax incentives are often used to make new developments more appealing to companies, something Oxford wouldn’t need to offer — New Flyer simply would have landed within the city limits.
Attempts to reach New Flyer representatives by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful Monday.
‘A drop in the bucket for Oxford’
Trucking and warehousing company B.R. Williams has two locations; one is along Hillyer Robinson Parkway in Golden Springs, and the other near New Flyer at the southeastern tip of Ward 4.
Greg Brown, CEO of B.R. Williams, said Monday that his business has no tax incentives with the city, and that he didn’t expect much to impact his business if the land transfer did take place. The difference in property taxes and business licensing he pays in Anniston wouldn’t be “a serious dollar impact,” he believed, if he had to pay Oxford instead. But the overall plan, he said, could cause significant damage to Anniston in the form of lost revenue.
“It would be a drop in the bucket to Oxford, but a combination of all the businesses in this area moving outside of Anniston — I would anticipate the loss of those taxes would greatly harm the city of Anniston,” Brown said.
Cory Salley, Anniston finance director, said Monday that the city hasn’t changed its approach to its proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year to account for the deannexation, which is still only a possibility. But he has spent time investigating what such a change might do.
“There’s a huge trickle-down effect to this whole thing,” Salley said. “Our city workforce would have to be reduced quite a bit. We haven’t talked specific numbers.”
Grants like the Community Development Block Grant might be affected, he said, along with the city’s portion of the state gas tax; both are determined by population. Anniston could lose almost 10,000 residents in the deannexation, a major swing in a city with an estimated population of 21,569, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 2018 estimate.
Salley provided a map showing the city’s property tax revenue by ward, showing Ward 4 to be the highest property tax generator in the city at more than $1.4 million. The ward has 3,225 parcels of land, the fewest of any ward in the city, meaning it has the highest average property values — by nearly four times as much as the ward with the lowest property values, Ward 2. Ward 3 followed in revenue with just over $1.1 million generated by 4,643 parcels of land; Ward 1 with $987,259 generated from 3,445 parcels; and Ward 2 with $510,919 generated from 4,206 parcels of land.
Salley said work to learn each ward’s sales tax revenue would be difficult, if not impossible, because some businesses use corporate addresses outside of Anniston rather than their physical location.
The budget released by the city Tuesday night shows tax revenue at 75.4 percent of its total income.
Developing after deannexation
Aside from the direct impact on city revenue, economic development in Anniston and Calhoun County could become more difficult if the area appears to be unstable, according to Amelia Stehouwer, a researcher with Auburn’s Government and Economic Development Institute.
“There’s definitely a precedent for site selectors looking at local news, what citizens are saying and what the general environment is saying,” Stehouwer said Monday. “Any time you invest, you’re going to try to invest wisely. If I were a plant site-selection person, I would consider all the information I can find, all that’s available.”
She said that companies tend to approach multi-million dollar developments with caution, and a sense of how local government will work with a company is one of many considerations.
Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, said Monday that without knowing what the final form of the deannexation bill will look like, it would be difficult to pass judgment on how the county would fare in attracting new industrial development.
Regardless of whether Ward 4 is deannexed from Anniston, he said, the council will continue to focus on building a local workforce and improving quality of life, two factors that site selectors would also consider.
“We’ve got to continue to concentrate and keep our minds on how we make this a more livable community,” Hopper said.
Charles Turner, an attorney and member of Forward 4 All who drafted the bill for annexation, said Monday that the map might be influenced by public discussion.
“If we had proceeded as we discussed, we would have been getting feedback from residents, businesses and industry, and I think we would have revised the lines on the map accordingly,” Turner said. “For now I will say the members of the Forward 4 All board all support in concept the idea of deannexation, but there are a lot more moving parts to it than we had been able to plan.”