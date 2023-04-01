 Skip to main content
Conrad’s hope: Finishing what he begins

Conrad Marshall has never owned a car during the 40-plus years he’s lived and worked in Anniston. Regardless, he has walked to work, to church and, sometimes, to to help his neighbors. He has been a familiar sight walking to and from his job at The Anniston Star.

Throughout the past four decades, Conrad Marshall, 62, has walked thousands of miles in and around Anniston. He has never owned a car, but he looks on the bright side — the years of walking have helped him stay healthy. One day, they may also help him fulfill a lifelong goal of returning to his native city.

Marshall was born in Chicago and lived there for his first six years. Then, he came to Anniston where he grew up and graduated from Anniston High School in 1979. He hopes, by 2026, to return to Chicago long enough to run in its annual marathon. In the meantime, he wants to run in local runs and marathons to prepare.

Conrad Marshall’s habit of walking wherever he goes has contributed toward his good health, but he also has practiced several health habits, including meditation, tai chi and yoga.

