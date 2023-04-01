Conrad’s hope: Finishing what he begins

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Conrad Marshall has never owned a car during the 40-plus years he’s lived and worked in Anniston. Regardless, he has walked to work, to church and, sometimes, to to help his neighbors. He has been a familiar sight walking to and from his job at The Anniston Star.
Throughout the past four decades, Conrad Marshall, 62, has walked thousands of miles in and around Anniston. He has never owned a car, but he looks on the bright side — the years of walking have helped him stay healthy. One day, they may also help him fulfill a lifelong goal of returning to his native city.
Marshall was born in Chicago and lived there for his first six years. Then, he came to Anniston where he grew up and graduated from Anniston High School in 1979. He hopes, by 2026, to return to Chicago long enough to run in its annual marathon. In the meantime, he wants to run in local runs and marathons to prepare.
After graduation, Marshall had hoped to go to college, but his mother injured her back and was unable to work. Marshall told her he would provide for her.
Marshall found a job at Church’s Fried Chicken, which required him to walk back and forth two-and-half miles for the next eight years. Sometimes, though, he took the city’s bus and never worried about not having a car.
In 1988, Marshall’s mother was better and able to work, and Marshall decided to fulfill his dream of going to college. He obtained a grant and a loan in 1989, moved to Birmingham and spent a year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Then, in June of 1990, his mother developed ovarian cancer and often had to travel to UAB. Marshall returned to Anniston to live and rode the bus back and forth with her during her doctor visits until July 21, 1991, when she died from a staph infection.
Not long afterward, Church’s Fried Chicken closed, and Marshall collected his unemployment checks. He moved to Jacksonville and enrolled at Jacksonville State University, starting in 1994 in the spring and attending until the fall of 1998, as his schedule allowed, to become a social worker or a pastoral counselor.
From 1998 to about 2002, Marshall worked in the packaging department at the former location of The Anniston Star on West Tenth Street. For a few years, he said he also worked in several capacities at his church, First United Methodist Church.
By 2008, Marshall began working for the second time at The Anniston Star’s McClellan location, and in total, he has worked there full or part-time for 19 years.
Instead of always walking back and forth to work, which he has done many times, a former employee at The Star, Olga Rivera, often gave Marshall a ride and still helps him.
Marshall has no family members in Anniston, but he has become a surrogate brother to Rivera.
“I met Conrad in 1999,” she said. “Before that, every time I saw him, he was walking with that book bag on his back. I asked, ‘Why does he do that?’ I had been living in New York, so I didn’t know how to drive, but my family members all drove.”
After The Star moved to McClellan Boulevard, Rivera needed transportation to work and learned to drive. By then, she had met Marshall, and when she received her driver’s license, she began offering him a ride.
“Conrad has helped many people,” Rivera said, “and he has helped many elderly people. He will ask if they need anything from the store, and he will check with them to see if they need their grass mowed or garbage taken out.”
The production manager of The Star, Ben Gilreath, said he could not say enough good things about Marshall.
“He’s always willing to help everybody out,” he said. “He’s always busy and conscientious about doing a good job. He is a kind guy.”
Marshall says his idea to finish what he has started has stayed with him. He wants to return to JSU in January.
“In all these years, I have only been to the hospital once,” he said. “In 1992, I had pharyngitis, and other than that I’ve never been sick except for maybe a cold.”
Marshall practices many good health habits besides walking. He avoids using alcohol or drugs, eats well and practices yoga, tai chi and meditation.
“If you don’t take care of your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, all the other things we strive for are meaningless,” Marshall said. “If you don't take care of yourself, after you are gone, others will enjoy the fruits of your labor, and they will not appreciate your fruits like you did.”