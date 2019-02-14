Randolph Leader publisher and editor John W. Stevenson died Thursday morning, less than a week after he had been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alabama Press Association.
According to Vanessa Burnside, a staff member at the weekly newspaper, Stevenson was 70 and had been battling cancer for a year and a half before he died in his Roanoke home.
According to Burnside, Stevenson had been a part of the Leader since 1978 and became editor in 1982. By the end of his career, Burnside said, he’d done everything from selling advertisements to reporting and editing news stories.
“It was his life and his legacy. He could do all aspects of it,” Burnside said. “He could deal with people and stand up in front of them, but he could also deal with people one-on-one.”
Stevenson is the grandson of the Leader’s founder, Olin Stevenson, who established the newspaper in 1892 and was the editor for 45 years until his death. Olin Stevenson’s son and Stevenson’s father, John B. Stevenson, also served as editor for 45 years.
Stevenson received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Alabama Press Association’s 2019 Media Summit ceremony and luncheon in Montgomery on Friday. Stevenson’s brother, David Stevenson, accepted the award on his behalf.
In a video of the award presentation posted on the Leader’s Facebook page, David Stevenson said his brother “poured his heart and soul” into the communities served by the Leader.
“I’m proud of the role the Leader has played in community leadership, including passing taxes for schools and for the new county hospital,” David Stevenson, reading remarks prepared by his brother. “The paper has been so widely read here that defense lawyers sometimes have to get a change of venue because everybody already knows the details of the case from reading the Leader.”
Burnside said Stevenson wanted to attend the ceremony and reconnect with the many friends he made throughout his career, but was too sick to go.
“I hate that he didn’t get to go,” Burnside said. “He would have loved to see everyone there.”
Felicia Mason, the association’s executive director, said the Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize local newspaper employees who show leadership and contribute to their communities and to the newspaper industry in their area.
Over the years, Mason said, Stevenson served as the chairman of the association’s Better Newspaper Contest, served on its legislative board and was the association’s president in 1997.
Mason said Stevenson went on to become the second National Newspaper Association president from Alabama.
Mason said members of the Alabama Press Association were saddened to hear of Stevenson’s death.
Roanoke city clerk Patricia Truitt, who knew Stevenson for more than three decades, said the city is in mourning and expressed her condolences to his family.
Truitt referred to Stevenson as an asset to the community, and said he was well-known by most in the area.
“He had a huge impact,” Truitt said. “He was very involved in sports and a big supporter of our schools, always willing to help.”
Burnside said Stevenson’s co-workers missed him when he left work to undergo treatment, and felt his loss deeply Thursday.
“We’re still in a bit of a fog here this morning, even though we knew it was coming,” Burnside said.
Going forward, Burnside said, the Leader’s staff plan to do the best they can and make Stevenson proud.