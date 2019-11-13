Temperatures fell low enough Tuesday night in Anniston to break a record more than 50 years old.
According to Gary Goggins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Calera station, Anniston saw temperatures as low as 20 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The previous coldest Nov. 12 on record was in 1968, when thermometers read 24 degrees.
“What’s on us right now is true arctic air that came directly from the arctic region,” Goggins said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s more typical of a winter air mass, as opposed to the usual November weather.”
The day normally offers highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, Goggins explained. By comparison, Anniston’s lowest temperature on record on any date was in 1985, at minus 5 degrees.
Anniston officials decided Tuesday afternoon to open a warming station at Carver Community Center, allowing those in need of shelter a place to warm up, eat and sleep out of the cold.
Frazier Burroughs, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, said he was at the community center Tuesday night. About 19 people stopped in, and 15 of them stayed the night, he said, a number that’s about average for cold nights at the warming station.
“You have to kind of understand the homeless group; most of those guys have their own little areas where they go and do and be,” Burroughs said. “When the weather gets cold and they need warmth and shelter, they’re pleased and grateful we offer that for them.”
The city usually opens warming centers only when forecasts show at least three consecutive nights with temperatures below 20. He said he and City Manager Steven Folks, the former parks department director, met and decided it best to open the center for the night.
“They can just kind of relax and talk with other people, or play cards, and we have showers and TV,” Burroughs said. “We have a lot of amenities they might not have access to otherwise.”
Goggins said temperatures should warm up in Calhoun County through the rest of the week. Wednesday should be another cold night, with lows in the upper 20s, but by Friday afternoon high temperatures ought to be in the 60s, he said.