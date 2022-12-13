 Skip to main content
Cold, rain forecast for midweek; Anniston to open warming station

Severe Weather, Dec. 14, 2022

Severe storms will be possible across the southern half of Central Alabama from noon Wednesday through early Thursday Morning. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with the better potential far south and southwest.

 National Weather Service

The mild temperatures the area has recently experienced are expected to come to an end Wednesday, on account of a weather system bringing wind and rain.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday morning forecasting the potential for severe storms Wednesday afternoon bringing the possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds.

