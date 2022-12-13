Cold, rain forecast for midweek; Anniston to open warming station

The mild temperatures the area has recently experienced are expected to come to an end Wednesday, on account of a weather system bringing wind and rain.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday morning forecasting the potential for severe storms Wednesday afternoon bringing the possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds.
Wind gusts outside of thunderstorms may approach 35 miles per hour into tonight.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is also possible today across central Alabama with the highest potential along and north of Interstate 20.
A flood watch is currently in effect until Wednesday at midnight.
The high temperatures will hover in the low 50s during the daytime hours through Monday, however, the low temperatures during the evening hours will begin to dip near or below the freezing mark starting Thursday night with a forecast low of 34 degrees.
The forecast low will reach 30 degrees on Friday night, 26 degrees on Saturday night and back to 30 degrees on Sunday night.
The city of Aniston has announced a public warming station in The Bridge, behind Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The public warming station will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26. This closing date is tentative and may change if freezing conditions persist.
This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
To contact the warming station, call 256-899-0092.
For more information on other community resources, contact the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.
Those interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station can contact Diane Smith's His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.
Anyone interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station can email Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.