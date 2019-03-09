The National Weather Service predicted possible severe weather in Calhoun County on Friday, but that model has changed, according to the service’s Calera office.
Meteorologist Jason Holmes said strong storms, gusty winds and small hail is possible in parts of Central Alabama, but the activity is expected to die down as it moves east. The service issued severe weather warnings Friday, but the affected area was moved west of Calhoun County on Saturday. Previously, the county was in a “marginal” risk area.
In Calhoun County, Holmes said at around 3 p.m., meteorologists had begun seeing some showers in the area. Thunder was heard in Anniston at around 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Holmes said, residents should expect showers in the morning, but rain chances will likely decrease as the day progresses.
Despite heavy rainfall on and off over the past few weeks, Holmes said, flooding is not expected in the area.
According to an online, seven-day forecast by the weather service, next week is supposed to start off mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Chances of rain begin increasing on Wednesday and showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will likely stay in the upper 60s or early 70s.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton encouraged people to stay alert in case of severe weather.
“There still is always that potential in Alabama, especially in East Alabama,” Barton said. “There’ve been, I’m sure, instances in the past where there was little warning because something popped up quickly.”
Barton also encouraged locals to use Daylight Saving Time on Sunday as an opportunity to check the batteries in smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.
“Anything in your house that keeps you safe,” Barton said. “When we change the times each year, it’s always a good time to make sure those are still working.”