Cleburne commission to improve the Dallas Lodge, trail fences

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Commission discussed funding two projects Monday night during a work session.
Commissioner Emmett Owen wants to spend $600 from his discretionary funds to replace fencing at the parking lot at the Heflin Spur Trail and Pinhoti Trail, located at Forest Road 500 at the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing and State Route 281.
Owen said the existing fence is getting old and falling into disrepair. On a recent visit to the trailhead by Owen, he said, there were eight cars parked and only two were from Alabama.
“It’s a good trail,” Owen said.
The commission also discussed spending $3,000 from Commissioner Jake Durham’s discretionary fund to make improvements at the Dallas Lodge, a building the county owns.
The Lodge, located in Chulafinnee, needs a new septic system because the old one caved in, according to Owen.
Owen hopes the lodge can become a meeting place for senior citizens. The lodge currently serves as a voting location during elections.
Spending for the two projects will be voted on at the commission’s regular meeting next week.
Owen also said that carpet has been donated to the county, which will be installed in the courtroom. Owen said the carpet color is royal purple and is “high dollar.”
“It’s going to be nice,” he said.
The commission heard from Chad Robertson, the new executive director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce, who asked the commission to consider buying an advertisement for the chamber’s new Cleburne County map.
The map is published every three years as a fundraiser for the chamber.
“Any new resident coming in receives one of these,” said Robertson. “It helps local businesses.”
After the meeting, Robertson — who is the brother of Probate Judge Ryan Robertson — said he took the position of executive director the week before Christmas. He said his goal is to double the chamber’s membership within the next year.
In other business, Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, told the commission that work progress has been made dismantling the bridge on County Road 18, which spans the Tallapoosa river. The 76-year-old one-lane bridge will be replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge, and work should take about a year, according to Estes.
The next commission meeting will be Jan. 13 at the Cleburne County Mountain Center at 5 p.m.