Clay County McDonald’s McNugget Happy Meals exposed children to E.coli, lawsuit claims

Six children from three different families were exposed to E.coli bacteria after eating Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals at an Alabama McDonald’s, and four of them became so ill they were hospitalized in Birmingham, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed following a spate of illnesses in the children in March and April after they visited the fast-food restaurant in Ashland in Clay County.