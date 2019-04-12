Sunday’s forecast for severe storms predicts their arrival just about the time many people would be arriving at church on one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar.
It’s Palm Sunday, a day that often brings a larger crowd than churches might usually see. Forecasters on Thursday advised pastors to appoint a church member to monitor the weather and develop a plan to take shelter if a storm does arrive during a service.
“We don’t want to dissuade people from going to church services, but they should have a plan,” said Chris Darden, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
“A church is the worst place to be, unfortunately, in a tornado,” Darden said. High walls and broad roofs make church buildings poor shelter.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of a Palm Sunday tornado that killed 20 people at a church service in Goshen, near Piedmont.
The church had planned to commemorate the event at a service on Sunday. On Friday, in response to the forecast, the church cancelled all Sunday services. Rev. Nedra Deerman, pastor at Goshen, said the commemoration will be rescheduled for another date.
“We’re encouraging people to draw away with their families and worship in whatever way they can,” she said.
Rev. Carlton Phillips of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston said Friday afternoon via social media that the 8 a.m. service and Sunday school had been canceled at his church, but the 11 a.m. service would still go on.
“We will monitor the weather very closely and should the weather prove to be dangerous we will make a decision about (the) 11 a.m. service,” he wrote.