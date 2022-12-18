 Skip to main content
Christmas parade turns bucolic Rock Run into a festive corner of Cherokee County

rock runners

A trailer full of Christmas-lovin' parade participants is shown "on the road" in the Rock Run community Saturday.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

ROCK RUN — It had a humble start 19 years ago as an impromptu event, but Saturday, the Rock Run Christmas parade lasted two-and-a-half hours and had 258 entries — even if some of them were just muddied all-terrain vehicles sporting Christmas decorations. 

Participating communities promoted their “honorary mayors,” who were so designated with signs on their vehicles. Alton Tierce, more than 90 years old was one such honoree. The Korean War veteran was once the honorary mayor of Rock Run.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 