Christmas parade turns bucolic Rock Run into a festive corner of Cherokee County

ROCK RUN — It had a humble start 19 years ago as an impromptu event, but Saturday, the Rock Run Christmas parade lasted two-and-a-half hours and had 258 entries — even if some of them were just muddied all-terrain vehicles sporting Christmas decorations.
Participating communities promoted their “honorary mayors,” who were so designated with signs on their vehicles. Alton Tierce, more than 90 years old was one such honoree. The Korean War veteran was once the honorary mayor of Rock Run.
Two others were Roy and Troy Beecham, Spring Garden residents who are short of stature but tall in fame for their acting roles in Hollywood movies over the years.
The sounds of screaming firetrucks and ambulances filled the air from time to time, breaking the normal tranquility of a community surrounded by forested hills and rolling farmlands in the southeastern corner of Cherokee County.
One special feature was created by two friends in the parade — miniature floats pulled along by remote-controlled toy trucks; thus, the friends made a parade within a parade.
Candy seemed to rain down on the children and was so plentiful that hundreds of pieces lay along the sides of the road with no children nearby to pick them up.
Parade founder Grady Rhinehart was thrilled with the cool, sunny weather for the day, and assistant parade director Keith Word kept a descriptive log of each entrée, although someone said the number 258 was off.
“I counted 400,” he told Word.
Larry Hollingsworth sat in front of the Rock Run Baptist Church behind Word and enjoyed watching the entries.
He said he and his late wife had enjoyed the Rock Run parade since 2007 when they moved to the area. She died two years ago, but he has one consolation, he said: “She had 14 wonderful years in her dream home on Lake Weiss.”
He added, “This parade is great because it is amazing that such a small place can put on an event like this when other cities and places can’t come together, fellowship and enjoy the holidays.”
Rhinehart approached Word at the end of the parade to learn the count of entries. He was happy to have pulled off another successful parade with everyone’s help.
“I don’t take the praise for it,” he said. “I give the Lord praise. I ain’t in this for the praise.”
